Farmers play role in Biden climate proposals

During a week when President Joe Biden made major proposals to Congress and lawmakers discussed massive spending plans, the message from some analysts to farmers is a simple one — don’t wait until the next farm bill to make your move.

“I don’t think anybody should be under the illusion that there will be more dollars in the 2023 farm bill,” said Randy Russell, who heads the Russell Group and represents the Food and Ag Climate Alliance.

The time to ask for money is right now, when the still-new Biden administration is pushing for large infrastructure and tax and climate programs, he said.

There are opportunities for agriculture right now, Russell told reporters during the recent meeting of the North American Agricultural Journalists. But farmers and lawmakers need to try to find a bipartisan approach that would help farmers and the country. And he says the administration needs to support a voluntary approach if it wants to achieve success.

That was the attitude Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack took when he spoke to reporters about climate issues. He touted the expansion of the Conservation Reserve Program, as well as funding for conservation projects and grants for soil health and rural development. Agriculture and forestry will play pivotal roles in combating climate change, Vilsack said during a recent call.

When the discussion turned to Biden’s pledge of 30% of U.S. land being set aside for conservation by 2030, Vilsack was emphatic.

“This is not about land grabs,” he said. Instead, he said, it would be about utilizing public and private lands.