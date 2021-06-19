Father and daughter team shares passion for farming

MANHATTAN, Ill. — A northeastern Illinois father-daughter team finds the fun in farming, every day.

It may be when Dave Kestel clicks a quick picture of his daughter Frankie Kestel-Forsythe taking a nap in the buddy seat during planting season, or special moments like her wedding reception in the farm shed last year.

“He’s my best friend,” Frankie said of her dad.

She takes his mischief, including some social media posts, in stride and is still planning what she might do to surprise him.

“He’s my role model except when he’s taking pictures of me,” she said with a big smile.

Their enthusiasm for agriculture is contagious. Even as a kid, Frankie was all about farm life.

“When she was little, we had to check her pockets for worms before she came in,” Dave said.

“It never crossed my mind to do anything else,” Frankie said. “I wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps.”

Starting in high school, she worked at Grand Prairie Animal Hospital in Manhattan, Illinois, near their farm. As a teen, she wondered about becoming a veterinarian, and still likes the work so much that she continues to be a part-time vet tech there along with farming.

She took a double major in animal science and agronomy management at Illinois State University in Normal, graduating in 2018.

She is also a crop insurance agent, and offers her dad advice on that topic. Dave, who sells Pioneer Seed and is active in trying new ideas in test plots, brings recommendations on seed choices and techniques to their partnership.