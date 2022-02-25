Fellow farmers take some fear out of cover crops, no-till

Northern Illinois farmer Cade Bushnell said he is experienced enough with no-till and planting cover crops “to talk someone off the ledge” if they are in danger of jumping out of the challenge.
“I’m not an expert, but I’ve made a lot of mistakes,” the Ogle County farmer said at the virtual Conservation Cropping Seminar Feb. 3. “The best resources I’ve found are other farmers attempting the same thing.”
Bushnell was on a panel of farmers at the event coordinated by American Farmland Trust, Illinois’ Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency, Stewardship Alliance, Sustainable Ag Partnership, Extension, USDA NRCS, and Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Champaign, Jefferson, McLean and Ogle counties.
His father started farming in the late 1950s with no pre-conceived notions about how things should be done. He never used a moldboard plow and converted to no-till in the 1970s. “Never-till” more precisely describes their farm, said Bushnell.
“It’s an entire system, not just the elimination of tillage,” he said.
His 26-year-old son is coming into the farm now. They farm 1,500 acres together and he farms 1,100 acres alone.
Bushnell says growing cover crops “has a steep learning curve.” He has tried several, but only cereal rye has worked consistently on his farm in Ogle County in northern Illinois.
He is comfortable planting his corn and soybeans into green cover crops nowadays.
The cover crops, along with no-till, build the corn’s resiliency in dry years, he said. Last year Bushnell saw only 4-5 inches of rain during the growing season and still saw 190 bu./acre corn.
“I expected 150,” he said.
While Bushnell knows these practices can also save money on herbicides and other chemicals, he said, “I haven’t reduced input costs as much as I can yet.”
Rick Kaesebier, a central Illinois farmer, says having livestock as part of his system makes it more profitable. He raises corn, soybeans, cover crops, sheep, chickens, cattle and honey bees on his Logan County farm.
“Instead of having a monoculture, we have several different chances to make it work,” he said.
He started farming in 1980 and has added practices including no-till in the mid-1990s, cover crops in 2015 and planting into green cover crops in 2017.
He has been able to reduce input costs by using tissue tests and nitrogen tests to see what the soil is returning and reducing synthetic fertilizers, he said.
He also believes in getting advice from experts and suggested pitching in some money with neighbors or like-minded farmers to get an expert to visit.
Gabe Brown, a North Dakota farmer, is among those who have made a house call to Kaesebier’s farm.
“It turns out it’s not that expensive to have them come and spend 8 to 10 hours on our farm,” he said.
Jerry Seidel, a Jefferson County, Illinois, farmer, has also seen the practices of planting into green cover crops, reduced tillage and wise use of cover crops work well on his 1,200 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat in southern Illinois.
He has been a no-tiller for about 25 years, with a few exceptions of taking care of some ruts. He has experimented with cover crops for 15 years.
“We have had some great failures along the side of the road,” he said, and accepting that this happens “is just part of it.”
Waiting too long to burn down a cover is one of those mistakes. On the positive side, he has seen how well annual rye helps break up hard clay pan.
Like the others, he said his practices are most appreciated in the dry years.
“We are programed to defend our fields from drought. Healthy soil makes a big difference on a dry year,” he said.
Like Bushnell, Seidel says no-till is much easier to manage than cover crops.
“Not all cover crops are equal,” he said.
Some offer extras including protection against soybean cyst nematode, he said. Cover crops also add protection against erosion in a no-till environment.
“Water quality is a big part of this,” he said of his motivation.
Together the practices pay off. When he saw corn roots 5 feet deep in the soil, Seidel thought, “This is too good to pass up.”