Fellow farmers take some fear out of cover crops, no-till

Northern Illinois farmer Cade Bushnell said he is experienced enough with no-till and planting cover crops “to talk someone off the ledge” if they are in danger of jumping out of the challenge.

“I’m not an expert, but I’ve made a lot of mistakes,” the Ogle County farmer said at the virtual Conservation Cropping Seminar Feb. 3. “The best resources I’ve found are other farmers attempting the same thing.”

Bushnell was on a panel of farmers at the event coordinated by American Farmland Trust, Illinois’ Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency, Stewardship Alliance, Sustainable Ag Partnership, Extension, USDA NRCS, and Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Champaign, Jefferson, McLean and Ogle counties.

His father started farming in the late 1950s with no pre-conceived notions about how things should be done. He never used a moldboard plow and converted to no-till in the 1970s. “Never-till” more precisely describes their farm, said Bushnell.

“It’s an entire system, not just the elimination of tillage,” he said.

His 26-year-old son is coming into the farm now. They farm 1,500 acres together and he farms 1,100 acres alone.

Bushnell says growing cover crops “has a steep learning curve.” He has tried several, but only cereal rye has worked consistently on his farm in Ogle County in northern Illinois.

He is comfortable planting his corn and soybeans into green cover crops nowadays.