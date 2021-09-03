Finding the profitability in conservation practices

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Six years of working with farmers studying the costs and benefits of conservation practices have shown certain practices are profitable most of the time.

Using the ideal amount of nitrogen is one area where profit can be found. Studies show the University of Illinois’ Maximum Return to Nitrogen (MRTN) online rate calculator is effective at determining profitable rates, Sarah Sellars, a graduate research assistant at the University of Illinois Urban-Champaign, told farmers attending an agronomy day in Monmouth.

“We found that applying above the MRTN resulted in statistically significant higher yields but lower operator and land return, so our results support the MRTN as the most profitable nitrogen application rate,” she said at the university’s northwestern research and demonstration farm in Warren County.

Using rates above the MRTN produced yields of 6 to 18 bu./acre more, but $21 to $31 lower returns per acre, she said.

The timing of nitrogen application is also a focus of her research with University of Illinois ag economist Gary Schnitkey and sustainability researcher Laura Gentry, of the university’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences and the Illinois Corn Growers Association.

The nitrogen application study looked at mostly pre-plant, mostly sidedress, 50% pre-plant/50% sidedress, and a three-way split.

“On overage, the mostly pre-planting and mostly sidedress had the highest operator and land return and lowest cost when looking at the data from 2015-20,” she said.