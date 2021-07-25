Flying high: Applicators fill the skies this time of year

Editor’s note: This is the start of a series on the ins and outs of ag-related businesses.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. — Klein Flying Service is a busy place in July.

The aerial applicator business based near this Lawrence County community is a hive of activity as workers plan jobs, load planes and head out to fields across southeastern Illinois.

“We’re getting into the really busy time,” said owner Robert Klein, who started the business in the 1990s. “Spraying fungicide on corn has started and will run probably 30 days. Then soybeans will come in pretty close behind. We’ll run pretty hard into the middle of August.”

On a recent day, Robert, his son, Ryan, and other employees were juggling numerous tasks. Ruben Blasingame was mixing chemicals and loading tanks while Ryan was discussing an upcoming job with a client. Robert was pulling one of the company’s four planes out of a hangar and getting it gassed up for a flight by pilot Andrew Mushrush.

The main location of the business is here near the Illinois-Indiana border, but they also fly out of Carmi, about 45 miles south as the crow flies. At each location the Kleins serve farms in a 50-mile radius.

Klein’s main business is flying fungicide on corn, soybean and specialty crops. Some herbicide is aerially applied, and occasionally seed is broadcast on standing crops. Vegetable operations represent a big chunk of the acreage sprayed.

“We do lots of vegetables,” Klein said. “There are a lot of green beans, sweet corn, cantaloupe, watermelon, cabbage, broccoli and tomatoes here. We do that at night because of the bees.”