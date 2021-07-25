Flying high: Applicators fill the skies this time of year

Editor’s note: This is the start of a series on the ins and outs of ag-related businesses.
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. — Klein Flying Service is a busy place in July.
The aerial applicator business based near this Lawrence County community is a hive of activity as workers plan jobs, load planes and head out to fields across southeastern Illinois.
“We’re getting into the really busy time,” said owner Robert Klein, who started the business in the 1990s. “Spraying fungicide on corn has started and will run probably 30 days. Then soybeans will come in pretty close behind. We’ll run pretty hard into the middle of August.”
On a recent day, Robert, his son, Ryan, and other employees were juggling numerous tasks. Ruben Blasingame was mixing chemicals and loading tanks while Ryan was discussing an upcoming job with a client. Robert was pulling one of the company’s four planes out of a hangar and getting it gassed up for a flight by pilot Andrew Mushrush.
The main location of the business is here near the Illinois-Indiana border, but they also fly out of Carmi, about 45 miles south as the crow flies. At each location the Kleins serve farms in a 50-mile radius.
Klein’s main business is flying fungicide on corn, soybean and specialty crops. Some herbicide is aerially applied, and occasionally seed is broadcast on standing crops. Vegetable operations represent a big chunk of the acreage sprayed.
“We do lots of vegetables,” Klein said. “There are a lot of green beans, sweet corn, cantaloupe, watermelon, cabbage, broccoli and tomatoes here. We do that at night because of the bees.”
Farmers have various reasons for hiring a pilot to fly over their fields, but for the most part it’s to minimize crop damage.
“With the airplane we won’t transmit the disease,” Klein said. “If they run a rig through it, they transport it from field to field. This keeps the disease down. If they do it (on the ground) they may run over probably a bushel to the acre.”
A typical day begins early, with mixing of chemicals, meeting with clients and other business. A plane may not get off the ground for a while, depending on the conditions.
“We’ll start as soon as the weather lets us,” Klein said. “Sometimes it gets foggy in the morning. I like to have at least 1,000 feet altitude and three-mile visibility. But we’ll run as long as we can. If I see rain coming I’ll work until midnight.”
The farmers supply the chemicals and plot out the flights with Robert, Ryan and Mushrush. The tanks are filled, sprayers checked, and the plane pulled out of the hangar and onto the short runway on the property, where Mushrush climbs aboard and heads out to a field.
“He shows us maps and we put it in our program,” Klein said of a farmer-client. “He’ll have the recipe and date when he can spray it. The nice thing about that program is, the next year if he wants to spray that same field, Ryan can pull it up and not have to map it again.”
Another tool Klein finds invaluable is DriftWatch, a mapping network used by farmers, beekeepers and applicators to avoid negative consequences of spraying. It is free to the public, though Klein is among applicators who have a premium version.
“I promote it as hard as I can,” Klein said. “I beg people to get on DriftWatch. If there are bees or anything it will flag that area and come up red on our program, indicating there is something sensitive there. It’s a very, very good tool. We pay to have it. It’s free to the public to register.”
While applicators must follow safe practices, they sometimes go above and beyond what the labels require. There is less concern when spraying fungicides, which pose little danger to adjacent crops.
“It depends on what it is and where we’re going,” Klein said. “We have guidelines. A lot of times on vegetables, if we have a hail storm we have to spray copper immediately. It’s not going to hurt anything at all — actually, it’s going to help. A lot of stuff we’re spraying is going to be beneficial to everybody.”
They don’t spray many herbicides, and never dicamba. In the spring they spray a lot of fields with fertilizers and herbicides such as Harmony on wheat. They also fly on cover crop seed in the fall. Usually it is applied when corn plants are nearing harvest.
They begin with vegetable crops first, spraying potatoes in early May, then melons in June.
Aerial applications pose more challenges in the southern portion of Illinois than in the prairie lands in the central and norther parts of the state.
“The average field size we service is 40 to 50 acres,” Klein said. “It’s a lot more challenging here. It’s hilly down here. I can count five power plants not far from here. We have a lot of wires. You have to deal with that.
“My rule of thumb is I like to circle three times in new field. I’m looking for people, houses with playground equipment, any hidden wires.”
Like many industries, aerial application has benefited a great deal from technological advances. Klein recalls being a “flag man” in the 1970s.
“I would stand out there waving a flag. Whenever the airplane lined up on you, you walk so many paces,” he said. “You always walked upwind so you wouldn’t get sprayed on. But you always got sprayed on anyway. We used plat maps to plan the jobs. Whenever I started, we used a road map. That got you to the town. Then you looked for a water tower to get the name of town. Then you kept an eye out for roads.”
Today, of course, GPS is used for mapping and flying.