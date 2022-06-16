Forage specialist outlines alternative feed options that fit

MACOMB, Ill. — At times farmers may want to use an alternative feedstuff to solve a problem — the need to a rotate a crop, or replanting after damage by winter kill, flooding or drought.

Longtime University of Wisconsin forage researcher Dan Undersander said different options best suit each situation. For example, sorghum — chopped or baled — might be ideal for a high total season crop.

Baled silage might be a better choice for growers planting later in the season, perhaps after a crop failure. Such planting can take place all the way from May to August and still get some benefit, Undersander told those attending the Illinois Beef Association’s 2022 Summer Conference and IFGC Forage Expo June 7.

Baleage is a good option for those who work off the farm because it gives more flexibility in getting the crop in, he said.

“Sometimes we do something to make us feel better,” he said.

One of those practices is interseeding grass into a poor stand of alfalfa. A three-year study shows this practice “does no good.” In such a situation, Undersander suggests adding red clover instead of interseeding grass.

He’s also not a big fan of millet as an alternative because “it has its issues.”

This researcher’s preferred feed alternative is brown-veined dwarf sorghum. He admits he likes it in part because he helped develop the brown midrib brachytic dwarf sorghum 40 years ago.

The BMR sorghum is “highly digestible” he said of its advantage over the light-colored center-veined variety. The dwarf version also has an advantage of less lodging.

The best quality BMR is harvested about 36 to 40 inches tall, he said. He also recommends putting nitrogen on prior to each growth cycle to get the most out of the crop.

One of the advantages of growing Sudangrass hybrids is that they are good for multiple cuts. It can be planted April 5 and still produce three cuts, Undersander said.

To avoid cattle getting prussic acid or cyanide poisoning from grazing sorghum or sudangrasses, the retired professor said, “Never graze short.”

Regrowth is the most dangerous.

“Don’t graze or harvest until it’s at least two feet tall,” he said.

Soybean silage is another alternative feed.

“I wouldn’t plant soybeans with the intention for forage,” he said, but in the case of drought or a poor soybean stand, it’s an option.

The choice depends on the herbicide used. It’s important to check the label to see if it’s safe to use the crop for cattle feed, Undersander said.

Soybean silage should be harvested when the plant has green pods before fill. If the beans develop too much, they will be so high in protein, the cattle won’t eat them. Harvest these beans at about R3 before the pods fill, he recommends.

For small grains, he suggest planting oats and adding peas to the mix to improve palatability.

Harvest timing is very important for oats. Aim for the boot stage for dairy and dough stage for heifers and steers, he said.

As for choosing how to spend storage money wisely, he advises growers use quality plastic for wrapping bales.

“Cheap plastic is not worth it,” he said, showing a photo of bales damaged by cheap plastic.

The wrap should have strong UV inhibitors, Undersander said.

Hiring a custom wrapper can be a good option but could present problems if the bales aren’t wrapped right away.

“Even if you are delayed, go ahead and wrap it,” he said.

Research also shows that even late-wrapped bales are much better quality than unwrapped bales.

