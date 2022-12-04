Genetics help Illinois yields during dry year

Dry weather didn’t seem to hurt yields in corn hybrid trials as much as was expected by farmers and researchers earlier in the year.

This year there weren’t as many yields of more than 300 bushels per acre in the University of Illinois corn hybrid trials, but the average yield was pretty consistent across the state at between 210 and 260 bushels per acre.

That was a surprise in some areas, including Champaign in eastern Illinois, where there were distinct rain shortages during the season, said Darin Joos, principal research specialist and head of the university’s variety and hybrid trials.

“There weren’t as many highs, but the average was a little higher than last year,” he said of yields sites in East Central, North, South and West Central Illinois as well as in Urbana, DeKalb and Monmouth.

This year, 18 brands participated in the trials with 174 hybrids being tested.

Luckily the timing of the rain was pretty good. The worst wasn’t during pollination, which helped yields.

“Corn was waist-high during the driest time,” he said.

Joos attributes the solid yields in part to improved genetics. Corn hybrids today use water more efficiently, he said.

Drought tolerance is a point of selection for some companies, he said.

As is often the case with drier years, there weren’t as many disease issues. He said there would have to be a controlled test to know for certain, but tar spot didn’t appear to be a yield robber this year.

“We didn’t see a lot of tar spot. When I harvested the last fields in northern Illinois, I saw a little evidence of tar spot, but it didn’t seem to cause yield loss,” Joos said.

Joos saw good yields without a lot of rain this season.

The corn hybrid trials are a long tradition here, started in 1934 and conducted annually to provide farmers, Extension personnel, and private seed companies with agronomic information on hybrids.

These trials are professionally managed by a third party which helps farmers choose hybrids. It adds ground truth to information farmers get from their seed salesmen, he said.

Results are available online at bit.ly/3UXM8GK and in the online issue.