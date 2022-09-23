Good intentions spread invasive plants

Conservation authorities touted the benefits of the pretty multiflora rose in the 1950s and even produced promotional literature for the perennial shrub, billing it as “a living fence.”

But that didn’t turn out well.

“Multiflora rose is one of the biggest conservation mistakes we made,” Chris Evans, Illinois Forestry Extension research specialist, said of the plant now known as a troublesome invasive species.

The prickly perennial was brought to the U.S. from Asia in 1866, and was promoted heavily by state conservation departments in the 1940s and 1950s to use in agricultural areas and along roadsides.

It was introduced here to fight erosion, add diversity and as a ground cover for pheasants and other birds. Evans, who wrote his thesis at Iowa State on the invasive plant, said it “was done with the best of intentions.”

It may be easy to ask, “What were they thinking?” when we see how much damage multiflora rose has caused to pastures and natural areas. It makes some forests difficult to walk through and it shades out native plants.

Part of what they were thinking is these plants were hardy, disease free, didn’t have pest issues and reproduced easily, Evans said. These same characteristics turned out to make them competitive to native plants.

Some of the better known invasive species in Illinois are not plants. A poster child for invasive species is the notorious silver carp (also called Asian carp) and another is the emerald ash borer, which has killed millions of trees in the Midwest, Evans said.

The potential destructiveness of invasive species was recognized by former President Bill Clinton, who created the National Invasive Species Council under an executive order in 1999, Evans said.

According to the official definition, in order for a plant to qualify as an invasive species, it must meet three criteria: It must not be native to the ecosystem or area, it has escaped and naturalized itself to its new environment and it is doing ecological damage, Evans said.

Some of these plants like multiflora rose have been introduced purposefully, others have arrived by accident, sometimes in packing materials like stilt grass, he said.

Jennifer Fraterrigo, a professor at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, knows well how problematic stilt grass can be in southern Illinois. Its height shades out other grasses.

While prescribed fire can be one of the controls of invasive species, if the timing is wrong, it can make stilt grass worse. Fraterrigo said there needs to be more research on the frequency and timing of prescribed fires on this and other invasive species, and also in regards to how the fire will affect native species in the same area.

Autumn olive is another invasive species introduced with good intentions for erosion control. This woody shrub can be big enough to look like a tree. By eating its berries, birds help distribute seeds and spread it. On the positive side, some people do pick autumn olive berries and make jam, Fraterrigo said.

It is such a strong, woody bush, a fire is not enough to kill it, so larger bushes must be manually cut down and the stump treated with herbicides, she said.

Another plant introduced to the Midwest, which seemed like a good idea at the time, is silky bush clover, said Tony Yannarell, associate professor in the department of natural sciences at the University of Illinois. There are a lot of bush clovers, some of them native, and they aren’t all a problem like this one, he said.

Silky bush clover was introduced from Asia initially to rejuvenate abandoned mines, and was also promoted as a forage and thought to be good for the soil and other plants because of its nitrogen-fixing abilities. Its long life of 20 years was also seen as a benefit at the time, and it was promoted as food for wildlife.

But wildlife didn’t like eating it, and it overpowered native species, Yannarell said

As to how to control it now, “They’re working on that,” he said.

Prescribed fires are an option, but if done at the wrong it, it can make the problem worse, he said.

Garlic mustard is another invasive weed causing havoc in woodlands and forests in the Midwest. The edible plant, with spicy leaves, was brought to the U.S. and thought to have herbal and medical qualities.

It wasn’t a problem in its native European gardens and parts of Asia because established enemies kept it under control there. Like most invasive plants, “It doesn’t act the same way here as it did where it was from,” Yannarell said.

Like garlic mustard, about 80% of invasive plants today were brought in through horticulture, Evans said.

According to the Indiana Native Plant Society and the Indiana Nature Conservancy, garlic mustard is considered one of the 10 most destructive invasive species in Indiana. It is also more of a problem in northern Illinois than southern because of the cooler temperatures, Yannarell said.

Garlic mustard has a biennial life cycle. The first year it is a rosette on the forest floor then the second year it bolts to a taller plant. It bolts early in the season so it is the only green thing in the forest in early spring, so it can be found and pulled out, he said. Volunteers and land managers can do some control this way, but it is labor intensive. There are also some chemical options, but it is difficult when a large area is involved, Yannarell said.

He gives kudos to groups of volunteers in places such as the Shawnee National Forest who volunteer to help tackle some of the problem invasives, sometimes by hand pulling.

Ecologists understand that becoming an invasive plant is a process, Yannarell said. It takes a sequence of steps to be invasive. The plant must be transported someplace, get established and survive, reproduce and spread from its initial area, he said.

“Each stage can take a long period, so it may be hard to identify a future invader early,” he said. “It’s just waiting for its moment.”

That moment can be a change in management or a weather disturbance.

Only a small portion of exotic plants introduced here successfully pass through all these stages and become problematic, so they are rare, but those that do cause real issues here.

On the web

Find a full list of Illinois invasive species at bit.ly/3S2RsHc.

Find a full list of Missouri invasive species at bit.ly/3Ldm7PC.

Find a full list of Iowa invasive species at bit.ly/3RXlmN6.