Group marks 50 years of growing and good stories

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — It turns out that Illinois corn growers are not only good at growing corn. They are good at telling the behind-the-scene stories about it.

The Illinois Corn Growers Association celebrated its 50th birthday at its headquarters in Bloomington Aug. 8.

Steve Wentworth, a corn producer from Macon County, recalls a lively part of the ICGA’s history in 1988-89 when a lot of news revolved around ethanol. Amoco had put up stickers at gas stations saying its gas included “no alcohol and no ethanol.” Corn producers, who spent a lot of money buying gas from the company, were not happy about it.

Led by Illinois corn growers, talk of farmers nationally boycotting Amoco grew. Farmers threatened to get stickers for their pickup trucks, grain bins and grain trucks saying “No Amoco.”

Wentworth was one of the corn growers invited to meet with top Amoco executives. It was a David versus Goliath dilemma, he said. But the executives conceded, saying, “Never let it be said that a major corporation can’t change its course,” Wentworth told about 300 people in attendance at the 50th birthday celebration.

“Looking back, it was a total bluff. We had embarrassingly little support of ethanol from farmers then,” Wentworth said.

Occasionally corn growers still find themselves on the wrong side of corporate advertising. Bud Light’s anti-corn syrup advertisement at the 2019 Super Bowl come to mind as another one of those times.

Rolland (Rollie) Main of Galesburg has some of the best stories because only he could tell them. He was at the founding meeting of ICGA 50 years ago. He was the second president of the organization and the president for the longest time, from 1973 to 1984.

ICGA’s first meeting was held in Galesburg in February 1973. The first president was John “Jack” Block who went on to become the Secretary of Agriculture during President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Main had a memorable encounter with the president. It was a Sunday, and Block had taken him to see the cabinet room in the White House. In the hallway was President Reagan “in his stocking feet.” Block asked the president, “What are you doing here?” The president replied, “I live here.”

Leon (Len) Corzine, ICGA president in 2000, also had a notable encounter with a U.S. president. George W. Bush attended the Farm Progress show in Iowa.

“He was the first and only sitting president to do so,” Corzine said.

Organizers weren’t sure if an “oil guy” would be supportive of corn growers and ethanol.

“He was with us all the way,” said Corzine, of Assumption in central Illinois.

Of course the ICGA has had a few failures to overcome over time. Floyd Schultz of Plainfield, the organization’s 1985 president, recalls one of those. The first referendum for the corn checkoff failed. Schultz was surprised at the failure at the time because corn prices were “high” at $3.50/bu.

But in the next effort the referendum passed.

Some things take time. One big issue when Jim Rapp, of Princeton, served two three-year terms on the board was getting funding for locks and dam improvements.

“I’ll be a grandpa by the time that happens,” he said as a young man seeing the slow progress in 1999.

True. Now the northwestern Illinois farmer is a grandpa and more lock and dam repairs are being funded.

Jeff Jarboe, 2016 ICGA president, said corn growers have chosen some unexpected allies over the years. It might be the Carpenter’s Union in working with waterway issues or the Council of Best Management Practices or Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association or the Illinois Pork Association, he said.

“There are some strange bedfellows,” agreed broadcaster Max Armstrong, who had a lot of stories himself from working with corn growers for decades.

Collaborating with other groups on common issues brings understanding, said Jarboe of Loda in eastern Illinois.

Farmers often want to hear from other farmers. Legislators do as well, said Kent Kleinschmidt of Emden in central Illinois who was ICGA president in 1992.

“The world is run by those who show up,” he said.

While it is kind of scary to speak in public and get more involved, it gets easier and makes a difference, he said.

“You need to lead like you mean it,” Main offered for advice for future board members.

Schultz recalls a time during farm bill negotiations when farmers were asked to take their share of cuts. They volunteered, but later got a second cut.

“Don’t volunteer for a cut,” he said, encouraging farmers to work for the best deal for them.

Armstrong praised the participants for taking time from their own operations to speak for their industry.

“You shut the combine off and drive to the airport,” he said, also praising those who stay at home to keep things running there.

He said Illinois corn growers not only contribute for the people in this state, but have contributed to the whole nation.

“If you hadn’t championed ethanol, it would never have happened. Iowa couldn’t do it alone. Nebraska couldn’t do it alone,” he said.

“Corn can be a national language and have a common goal,” said Bill Leigh, a central Illinois corn grower in Minonk who was ICGA president in 2019.

Current president Marty Marr said the organization is continuing on the foundation built 50 years ago. Big wins lately include continued funding for lock and dam restoration progress and funding for renewable energy through the Next Generation Fuels Act.

More stories and photos can be found in the new Illinois Corn book, “50 Years Serving Illinois Corn Families” or at www.ilcorn.org.