ST. LOUIS — Russell Hedrick doesn’t grow record-setting corn by accident. The process begins the previous year when he plants cover crops.

The first-generation farmer from North Carolina focuses on nutrient management, among other things, to coax massive yields out of his soil in the western part of the state. He shattered the dryland corn yield record with 459 bushels per acre in 2022.

He shared some of his secrets here recently at the National No-Tillage Conference.

“Nutrient management is one of the key things we’ve focused on,” said Hedrick, a former firefighter who opted to become a farmer. He started with 30 acres.

Hedrick even takes tissue samples of his cover crops and sends them to the lab for analysis.

“We get a breakdown of the available nutrients we’re going to see from that cover crop,” he said. “Many farmers use cover crops and don’t understand the nutrient load there. If we get that carbon and nitrogen ratio too high, that’s going to tie up that nitrogen.”

Hedrick is a big believer in the value of cover crops. He grows cereal rye that can reach 5 feet in height. The result has been healthier and richer soils.

“We’ve been able to sequester enough carbon and pump it into the system that we actually started to change the structure and color of the soils that we farm in North Carolina,” he said. “We were finding 93 earthworms in a cubic foot. They turn roughly 120,000 pounds of soil a year. That helps a lot with our nutrient stratification and helps keep the soil mixed up.”

In addition to the corn yield record, Hedrick won a state yield contest with 172-bushel dryland soybeans. He credits cover crops with high moisture levels in his soils. He utilizes numerous sensors that measure soil temperature, moisture content and other indicators.

“Where we have cover crops, our sensor indicated 7 to 9 inches more moisture,” Hedrick said. “I was always told cover crops use moisture. They do. But we maintain such low soil temperatures, we actually can gain moisture retention. On average, it is 6 to 8 degrees cooler in the top 4 inches of soil. That’s a lot of moisture we were conserving.”

Hedrick doesn’t eschew chemicals and fertilizers. He uses every tool in the proverbial crop management toolbox.

“Five years ago, we got challenged to see by using regenerative practices where could we go. So many people talk about fertilizer is bad, chemicals are bad,” he said. “Everything’s a tool. It’s a matter of balance, using things in an appropriate manner. That’s how we treat our operation.”

He is a big believer in no-till farming, but realizes a broad management approach is essential. Monitoring the soil bed is an important part of his agronomic journey. Hedrick maintains small plots on his farm to gauge overall results.

“I will agree that no-till can mean no yield if you’re not going with any other practices,” he said. “If you’re burning organic matter, if you’re not planting cover crops, putting in manures and compost – something to supplement that system – you will see the ground get hard. You will see issues.”

Another input Hedrick believes helps boost health and yields is sugar. He learned from an entomologist that insects don’t have a pancreas and cannot digest complex sugars. He typically applies about a half-pound of table sugar per acre on some land at a cost of about 50 cents.

“Sugar retains moisture in the body. It bloats them and they leave,” he said. “If you can get brix increased in your crops you can deter pests. We use it as a preventative.”

A self-described tech greenhorn, Hedrick has embraced numbers as a way to maximize production. He recently partnered with a company to store data related to multiple components of growth and quality.

“Data is only as good as you can understand it,” he said. “It’s been a really good platform for us.”