Because it is a “new” crop to Midwestern agriculture, best management practices (BMPs) and varietal performance of industrial hemp have yet to be determined.
Hemp producers are required to grow hemp that contains less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to comply with state and federal regulations. Failing to do so will result in crop destruction and potentially significant financial losses.
But there is a lack of university-published resources regarding “THC compliant” varieties which produce adequate amounts of cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol (CBD), according to a University of Illinois news release.
In response to this knowledge gap, the Midwestern Hemp Database was developed at bit.ly/2TjkuG7. The Midwestern Hemp Database is a collaboration between land grant institutions, private laboratories and grower cooperators across the region.
The goal of this project is to provide regional insight into agronomic performance and cannabinoid development of industrial hemp varieties. This information can be accessed in a publicly available, interactive display. There are plans to expand the scope and focus of this database moving forward.
Participation in this program provides growers an opportunity to receive discounted cannabinoid profiling in exchange for information on their production systems and agronomic performance. Participants must follow specific instructions regarding floral sampling and shipping in order to retain the integrity of the experiment.
Any identifying personal information is kept confidential and will not be made available to the public.