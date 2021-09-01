High hopes for new short corn hybrids

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — There are some advantages to being shorter, especially for a corn plant.

Researchers and corn breeders are capitalizing on the advantages that corn hybrids 2 or 3 feet shorter than popular varieties could have on production in the future.

The new shorter hybrids can handle higher density planting and are less likely to lodge, Eric Winans, graduate research assistant at the University of Illinois, said at Agronomy Day in Champaign Aug. 19. For example, shorter stature corn trials at Bayer Research plots in Iowa fared notably better than typical varieties under the high winds that passed through during the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho, he said.

On average, lodging is attributed to 5-25% of crop loss each year in the United States, Winans said.

Bayer’s version of short-stature corn will have a limited rollout in 2023 and wider distribution in 2024, he said.

Early research has shown as high as a 23 bu./acre advantage with the shorter hybrids, planted in higher density and narrow 20-inch rows, he said.

It is also easier to more precisely manage the shorter crop later in the season, and there may be some savings in aerial applications, the crop scientist said.

Shorter hybrid plants also tend to have deeper roots, allowing them to pick up more nitrogen.

“There was huge growth response to the crop early in the season when banded fertilizer was used,” he said of other trials on the plants.

The new hybrid is non-GMO, with more upright leaves which have access to the sun. It more efficiently uses nutrients and will provide more accessibility for applying products later in the season, Winans said.