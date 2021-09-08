High yields expected despite late-season disease

Illinois farmers are expecting big crops this year despite encountering some rare late-season troubles.

Plenty of rain and good planting conditions have placed crops in position to excel.

“We’re set up to see some high yields in places that will probably break some farm yield records,” said agronomist Chad Kalaher with Beck’s Hybrids.

A Sept. 1 yield tour of Bond County indicated an average corn yield of 203 bushels per acre, which would be a record. Soybeans were projected to reach 54 bushels, which would be the second-highest.

“Things look really good,” said Nate Prater, a Syngenta agronomist who covers southern Illinois. “There has been some silage chopping. South of Carmi there was a decent amount of corn shelled by a few guys who had August contracts. Yields were better than average.”

Optimism reigns even while many growers face heavy disease and insect pressure as the crop matures. One problem not seen often is sudden death syndrome. The soybean disease — caused by a soil-borne pathogen — can result in the yellowing of leaves, which eventually drop off the plant entirely.

“This is the worst sudden death syndrome year we’ve had in quite a while,” said Syngenta agronomist Phil Krieg. “We’ve really seen an uptick in the amount of SDS across a big portion of Illinois.”

He said some fields may experience 50% yield loss. The United Soybean Board estimates that SDS can cut yields by 25 million bushels of soybeans annually.

“With a lot of early planted soybeans and new varieties out there we don’t have a good barometer how SDS resistance or tolerance is,” Krieg said.