Holiday greenery raises money for tractor repairs

NORMAL, Ill. — Illinois State University Horticulture Center staff and students got creative with Christmas bobbles and greenery to raise the green to pay for tractor repairs.

Staff and students give their Kubota tractor a good workout at the center’s land in northern Normal. Some students are new to working with such equipment, said Jessica Chambers, director of the Horticulture Center.

In the past, staff and students who are part of the agriculture department at the university have held a “make and take” holiday wreath event to raise funds for equipment repair.

This year, the team made the wreaths in November and buyers came to pick them up, following COVID-19 pandemic protocol.

“We raised more than $1,000, and that’s enough to fix the tractor,” Chambers said.

The tractor is used on the center’s 23 acres of land, which includes an outdoor laboratory. It features various themed gardens, with the largest a children’s garden.

The center, located across the road from the Corn Crib baseball stadium, is designed as a learning area for fine arts, biology and other disciplines as well as the horticulture and agriculture programs. Herbs, native plants, vegetables, native grains, production grains and formal gardens are all at the center.

The center also serves as outreach to the community, said Chambers, a 1993 graduate of the Illinois State horticulture program.

The largest fundraiser for the 15-year-old center is its annual Autumnal Festival which draws the community in to see the newest gardens, witness unveiling of new artwork, find bargains in the autumnal market, see scarecrows on parade or navigate a giant sunflower maze.