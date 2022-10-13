How to harvest prep and store pumpkins

Pumpkins should be picked before the outside temperature drops below freezing. You will know they are ready because the rind will be hard and not easily dented or punctured by a fingernail.

Be careful when handling pumpkins so that they do not become bruised.

Preparing

Most pumpkins purchased in a grocery store have already been cured. If you grow your own or purchase them at a farmers market, you should consider curing them, especially if you plan on storing them for use later.

Pumpkins can be cured outside or inside. Curing consists of storing the fruit at a warm temperature, between 80 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit, with good air circulation, for 10 to 14 days.

The curing process helps to harden the skin and heal any cuts or scratches. It also concentrates the natural sugars, giving it a sweeter flavor. It will also reduce the chance of the pumpkins spoiling before use.

Whether using baking pumpkins or varieties intended for decoration, pumpkin seeds can be saved and roasted.

Storing

Pumpkins can be stored for three to six months. They should be placed in a cool, dark location with the air temperature between 45 and 50 degrees.

Do not store pumpkins or winter squash near apples, pears or other ripening fruits to avoid release of ethylene gas, which will shorten storage life.

Fresh pumpkin puree may be stored in the refrigerator for three days or in the freezer for up to six months.