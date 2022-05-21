Husband and wife team work quickly to beat rains

CANTON, Ill. — Even by the second day of planting soybeans for the 2022 season April 29, George and Nancy Roberts worked like a well-oiled machine, anticipating each step as the husband-and-wife team loaded the soybean planter.

The 32-row planter moved right along as the couple, like most who were able to be in the fields, planted in a small window of opportunity bounded by rains in Western Illinois. Start date was April 27 this year.

“We started about 15 days later than usual,” George said.

They farm in both Fuller and Peoria counties.

“Planting starts whenever the conditions are good and depending on the 72-hour weather forecast,” he said.

At the end of April, he said the he felt good about the conditions they were planting into during their first window of the season.

By April 30, they had finished planting soybeans and on May 11 were two-thirds finished planting corn.

“We’ll be finished planting corn tomorrow if things go reasonably well,” George said.

In all, planting was between 10 days and two weeks late for the couple.

“We usually try to be done by May 1. Every year is unique and this year is no different,” he said. “When we could run, the conditions were good.” And the warm weather following Mother’s Day was “welcome.”

It was a relief to have planting completion in sight because more rain is forecast, George said. The warm weather and rains should get the crop off to a good start.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.