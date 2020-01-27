BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Illinois continues to top the annual crop production report estimate for soybean production, according to 2019 USDA estimates. Despite a tough growing season for most of the Midwest, Illinois farmers produced strong soybean yields.
Illinois soybean farmers raised 532,440 million bushels of soybeans in 2019 on 9,860 million harvested acres with an average yield of 54 bushels per acre, according to a news release from the Illinois Soybean Association. Iowa ranked second in production with 501,660 million bushels raised on 9,120 million acres.
“I won’t say it was easy because 2019 will be remembered as the most challenging growing season on record for many Illinois producers,” says Doug Schroeder, soybean farmer from Mahomet, Illinois and Illinois Soybean Association chairman.
“Yet I think this report reflects the Illinois soybean industry’s resiliency and ability to produce a consistent, high quality product year after year, despite the weather and economic challenges of 2019.”
ISA Production and Outreach Committee chairman David Wessel, a soybean farmer from Chandlerville, believes that ISA’s commitment to robust farmer education efforts helps Illinois maintain its edge.
“Continuing to educate on best practices and new industry innovations makes sure that
Illinois growers have a partner in maximizing their yield potential and profitability per acre,” says Wessel.
Another contributing factor to Illinois’ soy success is the focus on generating worldwide soybean demand.
“One of ISA’s key priorities is to create marketplace preference for Illinois soy in export markets, biodiesel, animal agriculture and beyond,” says Roberta Simpson- Dolbeare, soybean farmer from Nebo and ISA Marketing Committee chairwoman.