Illinois crops hold their own through heat

Many Illinois farmers got a late start, but crops are holding their own mid-season.

While precipitation came in excess in April and May, the faucets shut off in many areas once plants emerged. Despite some recent rains, dry weather is the concern.

“We’ve been very dry,” said Bob Lawless, an agronomist with Golden Harvest. “Around the Fourth of July we got some rain. We’re still dry, but we’re not dust-bowl dry like we were then.”

Lawless, whose territory covers east central Illinois, said crops are recovering from some stunting, thanks to the moisture.

“The beans have recovered. They were looking pretty small and peaked and weren’t growing much,” Lawless said. “Corn was rolling quite a bit. You can dig up corn roots and knock the dirt off, it was so dry. But we’re starting to get out of that. Temperatures have moderated, which has helped.”

Average temperatures across Illinois were 1.5 degrees above normal during the week ending July 10, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The state averaged 2.07 inches of precipitation, which is more than an inch above normal, but much of that was spotty.

“Crops came up, but they didn’t grow like they should because of the wet ground we planted them in and no rain,” said Jim Raben, who farms in Gallatin County. “We went without rain here for quite some time. At the end of the week we got the first sizable rain we had for some time — about 2 inches — but just in the Ridgway area. South and north of here we didn’t get anything to speak about.”

The July 11 NASS report indicated nearly a third of farmland in Illinois was short on moisture during the week of the report.

Like many farmers, Raben got his crops in late. He said he probably should have planted even later than he did, but said he got a bit impatient.

“All crops went in later than usual, and probably not in the best condition,” he said. “We all get a little antsy, so as soon as we think we can get across the field we start planting. Then it turned dry. Not just dry, but real dry.”

Corn progress was behind average. Farmers reported 15% in the silking stage, compared to the five-year average of 40%. The crop was rated good or excellent on 66% of farms. Only 29% of soybeans had bloomed, compared to the average of 37%. Only 63% of beans were rated good to excellent.

“The corn and beans — for the moisture stress — look better than they should, to be honest,” Lawless said.

Farmers are keeping their eyes on potential pest pressure, but Lawless hasn’t seen major problems mid-season.

“Spider mites was a concern, but we haven’t seen massive outbreaks yet,” he said. “In those drought areas it’s going to be a concern, especially with guys mowing ditches. That’ll move them out into the field.”

He has seen some evidence of chemical control.

“We’re seeing some for stinkbug and Japanese beetle, but not any more than normal,” he said. “Japanese beetle is just coming on. Corn rootworm beetles are well under way. We’ve started to do root digs at the research plot in Clinton. You can see separation between treatments. The untreated check roots are eaten up.”

Raben hasn’t encountered any problems with insects or diseases. He would just like to see his plants grow.

“The crops are not where they should be this time of year,” he said.