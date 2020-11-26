WALNUT, Ill. — Ron Pierson got a little help from a neighbor, Rob Wangelin, with a project on his northwestern Illinois farm this summer.
“He had a truck and was willing to help,” said Pierson, who knew he would be able return the favor another day.
But he had no idea of the circumstances that would bring neighbors and friends together to help the Wangelin family this fall. Rob died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 29 at age 52.
Pierson volunteered to help organize neighbors to harvest corn at the farm of Rob’s mom, Ruth Ann Wangelin, on Oct. 21. Sixteen farmers with five combines, grain carts and semi-trucks harvested the crop near Walnut in a matter of hours.
“Rob’s son, Andrew, and grandson, Carter, were there watching the harvest. Andrew was the cart driver for his dad, so it was an emotional day for him,” Pierson said.
Rob farmed for 22 years and in recent months worked as a driver for a hardware store. He previously was a long-time bus driver for Green River Lines, his mother said.
She was at home when the friends arrived for harvest.
“It was very overwhelming to see the combines and everything drive into the yard,” she said.
Rob took over farming his grandfather’s farm and his father’s farm, said Ruth Ann. Rob was one of her three sons and she has a daughter. She said they are all very supportive.
“Rob was a wonderful son. When I needed something he was always there for me,” she said. “He was a single dad of two kids, a wonderful father and a wonderful grandfather. Anytime anyone needed anything, he was there.”
Chris Van Holten, one of the area farmers who helped harvest, recalls harvest time in 2018 when he needed a semi-truck for a couple of days to deliver corn to the elevator. Rob was done with harvest and was willing to help.
“That’s just the kind of farmer and neighbor Rob was — willing to come and help someone in their time of need,” Van Holten said.
Ed Donnelly, who led the work at the 160-acre soybean field where Rob lived, said he was glad to be able to help the family.
“It look a little something off their shoulders,” he said.
Donnelly sat next to Rob at Walnut Community Bible Church almost every Sunday.
“He did a lot of good things for the church that nobody ever knew about,” Donnelly said. “That’s what Christians do.”
Even though Donnelly was only half finished harvesting his own soybeans, he didn’t hesitate to leave his field and go to Rob’s. The same was true for James Schoff who helped line up the volunteers for Rob’s field in New Bedford about 15 miles southwest of Walnut.
The family needed to get the harvest done.
“That was one thing they didn’t have to worry about,” said Schoff on Nov. 13. He was speaking from a combine as he finished his last field of corn for the season.
Malcolm Stambaugh, of Agri View FS, also helped coordinate the community harvest and the company supplied the fuel for the effort. Rob was a customer, he said.
Other farmers and business who helped include Mike Ganschow, Jim Ganschow, Kendall Guither, Albrecht Farms, Gail Edlefson, Greg Gonigam, Bill Lind, Matt Lind, Ray Schoff, James Schoff, Schoff Farm Service, Curt Vincent, Dean Perino, Cari Pierson, Reece Pierson, Deb Carr, Steve Schrader, Mark Schmidt and Galen Hooper.
Brenda Ingram, Ruth Ann’s niece, prepared lunch for two days and Nutrien provided lunch the other day. M J Seeds of Sheffield, Illinois, also provided fuel and FS Grain donated trucking, Pierson said.
“A lot of farmers came together and pulled this off,” Stambaugh said.