Illinois farmers pleased with wheat crop

There are a lot of smiles in Illinois’ Wheat Belt this year. Near-ideal conditions boosted yields and improved quality of the crop, most of which has been harvested.

“There are a lot of happy guys this year,” said Matt Wehmeyer of seed company AgriMAXX. “Yields were excellent. Many customers have commented it’s either a record harvest or near it.”

The company had a record number of members in its 100 Bushel Club, achieved by averaging at least 100 bushels per acre in an entire field.

“Overall, I believe yields were average to above average,” said Don Bergschneider of CHS elevator in Shipman.

Yields have been good, but so has quality, which may be as important. Growers with loads coming in below 55 pounds per bushels are routinely docked. This year, test weights have been excellent in many areas, elevator operators say.

There were relatively few outbreaks of serious diseases such as scab.

“The early harvested wheat has excellent quality,” Wehmeyer said. “A lot of the test weights were 60-plus. Some of the heavyweight varieties were up to 65 pounds. Sixty is the benchmark everyone wants to shoot for.

“The tail end of harvest had more rain delays, but that’s fairly typical. Test weights started so high, it didn’t affect the later wheat much.”

Joe Leidner, who farms near Mulberry Grove in Fayette County, hasn’t planted wheat the past two years but plans to get back in the saddle this fall after seeing how well the crop did on neighboring farms this year.