There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork in Illinois during the week ending Oct. 4, according to the latest USDA weekly Crop Progress report.
Statewide, the average temperature was 53.0 degrees, 7.9 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.68 inches, 0.07 inches below normal.
Topsoil moisture supply was rated 7% very short, 23% short, 68% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 7% very short, 25% short, 66% adequate and 2% surplus.
Corn mature was 89%, compared to the 5-year average of 85%. Corn harvested for grain was 26% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 39%.
Corn condition was rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 58% good, and 15% excellent.
Soybeans turning color was at 95%, compared to the 5-year average of 93%. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 81%, compared to the 5-year average of 80%. Soybean harvest was 25% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 33%.
Soybean condition was rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 21% fair, 59% good and 16% excellent.
Winter wheat planted was at 29%, compared to the 5-year average of 16%. Winter wheat emerged was at 9%, compared to the 5-year average of 2%.
Regionally, in Iowa, one-quarter of the corn for grain in the state has been harvested, over 3 weeks ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of average. This is only the second time since 2000 that at least one-quarter of the corn for grain crop was harvested by Oct. 4.
One-quarter of Iowa’s soybean crop was harvested during the week ending Oct. 4, with 55% now harvested. This is the second time in the last 15 years that at least half of the soybean crop was harvested by Oct. 4. Farmers in south central Iowa are behind with just 18% harvested.