Illinois, Iowa engage in good-natured crop rivalry

Farming isn’t a sport, but winning sure can feed good.

As two of the three Midwestern “I” states (along with Indiana), Illinois and Iowa regularly jockey for the top spot in corn and soybean production in the nation. While no one doubts that both states are agricultural giants, competition is natural as well as healthy, many agree.

Iowa farmer Jim Greif lives in a divided household. His wife is from Illinois, and they have fun ribbing one another about the superior ag state.

“We do it all the time,” said Greif, chairman of the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

For the past several years, Iowa has led the nation in corn production while Illinois has held the No. 1 spot in soybeans. It hasn’t always been that way, as Illinois passed up Iowa in bean production in 2013 and hasn’t looked back.

Andrew Larson gives the state’s growers and researchers a lot of the credit.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Larson, director of public policy and market development for the Illinois Soybean Association. “In the past few years it’s not just No. 1 by a couple million bushels, it’s No. 1 by a lot. That’s truly indicative of the hard work and care that Illinois growers put into growing their crop every year. Not that Iowa growers don’t, of course.”

Farmers in Illinois have invested heavily in soybean production in recent years as the crop has benefited from advancements in breeding, crop protection and other things.

“Illinois growers have risen to the whole value challenge, from research to work we’re pushing to move soybean plantings up,” Larson said. “It’s proof the whole system works well, and we consistently have taken that top spot and are growing a large and quality crop every year.”