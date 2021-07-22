Illinois rains super-charge crops, but threaten disease

Crops in Illinois have withstood erratic rainfall and are looking good at the midpoint of the growing season. Plenty of moisture has been a boon, although there are concerns about too much in some places.

Corn is taking off.

“We have good stands. I think there will be some areas that could be near records in yield,” said Craig Kilby, an agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids whose territory includes west central Illinois. “Not for the entire area I cover, but there are some extremely good crops. For beans we’ll have to see what August brings.”

Nate Prater, an agronomist with Golden Harvest and Syngenta, has seen some very good crops. He covers the portion of the state south of Route 16. Precipitation has been more than adequate in some areas, however.

“Some stuff looks phenomenal. Most has had enough water to relieve that stress, but the problem is, now some of it has too much water,” Prater said. “There are some beans going backward in lower areas. We don’t get 1-inch rains overnight, we get 3 inches in about an hour. Some creeks have come out.”

Kilby said most of the soybeans in his coverage area have entered the R3 growth stage, in which pods are forming. That is an ideal time for fungicide applications, something many farmers are doing this season.

More often, fungicide treatment is becoming a non-scouting activity in soybean and corn, especially this year, with good grain prices at the elevator.

“On soybeans we see a huge payback on that,” Kilby said. “I’d say this is going to be a high acceptance year. There are probably more people doing it in corn than in the past.”