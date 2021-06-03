Illinois wheat crop may approach record yield

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Illinois wheat crop has excellent potential this year if estimates hold up.

Participants of an annual tour of the state’s major wheat-growing region found healthy plants, good stands and full heads. Several groups fanned across southern Illinois, observing crops in 50 fields. Judging by numbers taken from tiller counts and other observations, the group estimated an average yield of 70 bushels per acre.

The average yield for last year’s crop was 68 bushels per acre, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Growers set a record in 2017 with an average yield of 75 bushels. John Howell believes this year’s crop may be near that number.

“We had high expectations, and I think what we saw matched that,” said Howell, who led a four-person team observing crops in St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph, Perry, Washington and Clinton counties. “We saw a very consistent crop.”

Howell, who farms in Monroe County, said tiller counts were among the highest he has seen. Other areas that exhibited thinner stands could temper that expectation, however.

“It’s really difficult to predict a record yield, but we thought we had a really good crop through those five counties,” Howell said. “We were impressed by the looks of it. But it sounded like the crop in the north of us was a little thin.”

Indeed, the crop generally didn’t fare as well in a region north of Illinois Route 51 and west of Illinois Route 127. Six fields toured in Madison County — regularly among the top counties in production — indicated yields would average fewer than 45 bushels per acre.