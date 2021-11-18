Illinois wheat growers break yield record

Illinois wheat producers rewrote the record book this year.

The estimated average yield of 79 bushels per acre is up 17% from 2020 and is the highest in history, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

“It was a fun harvest,” said Matt Wehmeyer of AgriMAXX Seed. “We had a wonderful crop.”

Several factors teamed up to provide growers with the bountiful harvest, beginning with planting.

“We had good stands in the fall and we had good tillering,” Wehmeyer said. “Weather was definitely a factor. Consistency from field to field was probably the best we’ve ever seen. We checked every box.”

The previous yield record was 76 bushels per acre in 2017. Last year’s yield was 68 bushels per acre.

John Howell, who farms in Monroe County, was pleased this year.

“Our wheat crop was certainly well above average. It was close to a record crop,” he said. “Farm average was a shade above 100. Some fields yielded 115 to 120.”

Ben Zelasko, who farms near Tamaroa in Jefferson County, also had a good year.

“The wheat was the best I’ve ever had,” he said.

Price may have contributed to the success. Farmers were more willing to manage their crops intensively knowing they could likely make some extra money. Most winter wheat in Illinois is grown in a double-crop system with soybeans.

“With good fertility practices and high-priced wheat, a lot of guys invested in fungicides, which enhances yield and protects grain quality,” Wehmeyer said.