Labor, parts concern custom harvesters

Paul Paplow’s harvest season typically begins in May.

Every year, the Ocheyedan, Iowa, farmer goes from his home in the northwest part of the state down to Texas in the late spring to begin custom harvest work that lasts through Thanksgiving.

Customers are usually set in stone year to year, but harvest help is not. Finding seasonal workers who are able to spend a few months with Paplow Harvesting and Trucking has proven to be a challenge as of late.

“It’s been extremely difficult,” Paplow said. “It’s hard to find farm kids. Farmers are only 2% of the population anymore, and there aren’t as many farm kids around, and with the whole COVID deal going on the last couple years, foreign labor has been really, really hard to come by.”

In addition to finding people to help work the fields with them, there is also a shortage of CDL drivers, which is required to work on their machines. With COVID-19 closing many government offices or making tests virtual, there has been added difficulty in acquiring those licenses, Paplow said.

“There’s going to be a lot more training required to get a CDL, so that’s going to add cost and make it harder for us to train employees,” he said.

Paplow, who serves as a director with U.S. Custom Harvesters, Inc., said he would like to see some changes made to those rules. He said any custom operators running machines are required to have a CDL, which differs from a farmer, who doesn’t need that kind of license.

“A farmer doesn’t need it, but we do since we are custom harvesters, even though we do the same work a farmer is doing,” Paplow said. “We still have to get a CDL, where the farmer’s 16-year-old son doesn’t have to have one and can just hop in the truck and drive it.”