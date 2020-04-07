Editor’s note: The following was written by Emerson Nafziger, University of Illinois Extension crop production specialist, for the university’s crop management Bulletin website.
As was the case a year ago, there have been limited opportunities to apply nitrogen fertilizer since last fall.
Rainfall in Illinois through the first three weeks of March has been at or above average, and temperatures have been a few degrees above normal. Soils remain wet, and there is little in the current weather pattern to indicate a drying period is on its way soon.
Potential drying rates will increase as temperatures rise, though, and we will hope that rainfall remains at or below normal to allow soils to dry as we move into April.
One lesson we learned from the 2019 growing season is that we can get nitrogen applied even when conditions are not very good.
That doesn’t mean that N was used to its best advantage in every field — there were examples of fields where N was not applied early enough to maximize yield. But with proper attention to applying the right rate at the right time, using a form that will protect against loss, Illinois farmers have the ability and flexibility to get N management done right, even when spring conditions are challenging.
While it’s wet over most of Illinois now — and the forecast doesn’t look promising that it will turn warm and start to dry very soon — we can begin to plan our N management strategy. Instead of developing elaborate scenarios of what might happen this spring and how to respond, I’ll list here a number of things to keep in mind as we go forward:
Use the N rate calculator (found online at cnrc.agron.iastate.edu/) as the start to determining how much N to apply. Note the “profitable range” that extends on either side of the MRTN. For most fields the total N rate should be within this range, and results of hundreds of trials over the years in Illinois tell us that we can expect the return to N (increase in yield and gross income minus N cost) to be maximized at the MRTN.
While we have said in the past that we might consider moving N rates out of (above) the range given by the calculator, we have found a consistent advantage to doing so only when it’s been very wet in June. Root damage from too much soil water and/or loss of N may in such cases mean that the crop can benefit from additional N, but only if soils dry some to improve root function and if N can be applied by or before the time of pollination.
In southern Illinois, apply rates within the MRTN range, and wait until V5 or V6 to decide whether yield potential is above 190 to 200 bushels per acre. If it is, consider adding some N later in vegetative growth to bring the total rate up to 1 lb. N for each bushel of expected yield.
Rainfall from last Oct. 1 through March 23 has ranged from a little below normal to normal in the northern half of Illinois, and from 3 to 6 inches above normal in the southern half of the state.
There were a few spikes in temperature and rainfall over the winter, but we don’t think that more fall-applied N has been lost than usual. We can count on its being present for the 2020 crop.
If we get a break in the weather that allows ammonia to be applied before late April, we should consider taking advantage of that. Ammonia is cheaper and safer to apply than any other form of N. We should take care to avoid applying it in such a way that planter units can drop into the application band, but otherwise the chances for seedling damage from ammonia are low.
If wet soils delay both planting and the application of N, it will pay to find a way to get some N (at least 40 to 50 lbs. N per acre — more may be better if it’s not concentrated close to the row) applied so that it is available to the nodal roots as they start to develop at about stage V2.
If cereal rye is present in fields where corn will be planted, try to spray it to kill it several weeks before planting. The larger the rye is when killed, the more critical it is to kill it early. If the rye makes substantial (more than 8 inches) growth before it’s killed, pay additional attention to getting N close to the row at planting in order to replenish when the rye is removed from the soil.
If you plant corn where there was no crop in 2019 and where weeds were controlled by tillage or herbicide, the 2020 crop might benefit from planter-applied phosphorus in order to prevent “fallow syndrome.” If there’s a flush of spring weed growth, or if MAP or DAP is broadcast this spring, there will be less (or no) need for placing P close to the row.