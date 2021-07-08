Many factors combine for successful double crop

Getting soybeans planted before July 4 is one of the keys to success in making double-crop wheat and soybeans profitable.

It’s also a matter of location. Farmers in the southern one-third of Illinois — typically south of Interstate 70 — have the advantage for the double-crop system, but some central Illinoisans are testing the waters.

Wheat yields are usually good, but depending on planting timing and weather, soybean yields can be inconsistent, said Eric Miller, who is in his fifth year of growing the double crop in Piatt County in east central Illinois.

If wheat harvest is timely and soybeans can be planted before July 4, soybeans yields can be profitable. But it looks like for the third year in a row, Miller will not meet that planting date goal. A heavy rain came just as wheat was nearly ready for harvest in June.

“We’re up to 5 inches of rain. It will be days before we get back into the field,” Miller said June 28.

In contrast, by June 28, 75-85% of the wheat was harvested in Washington County, the No. 1 wheat county in the state, said Scott Eversgerd, a Pioneer field agronomist who farms with his brothers in Clinton County, Illinois.

“Wheat harvest goes fast once it starts in southern Illinois,” he said.

Northern challenge

This is the highest acreage of wheat Eversgerd has seen in five or six years.

Double cropping has a proven record in southern Illinois. This year, wheat yields will likely be 80 to 100 bu./acre. Double-crop soybean yields generally range between 50 and 60 bu./acre, Eversgerd said.