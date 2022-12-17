Micro-climate tools pop up on farms

A hundred years ago, weather vanes attached to barn roofs and rain gauges stuck in the ground were the limit to weather forecasting on the average farm. The world has come a long way since then.

Today, an increasing number of farmers are getting location-specific weather and soil information.

Bayer recently partnered with crop information technology firm Arable for expanded use of Arable’s field-level sensing and monitoring platform, which collects real-time intelligence on weather, plant and soil conditions.

Among other things, Arable builds miniature weather stations strategically positioned on farmland that deliver information designed to provide farmers with conditions affecting their crops. The IoT machines — internet of things, or physical objects with sensors, processing ability, software and other technologies that connect and exchange data — are usually spaced throughout a farm, capturing and recording numerous data.

“Micro climate is the right term,” said Jess Bollinger, vice president of customer success at Arable. “They sit in the grower’s field. We do a number of different alerts. Some are weather-based, maybe signaling high-heat days when you know the crop is not going to be maturing.”

The equipment measures a range of conditions affecting crops. They include temperature, relative humidity and precipitation. Acoustic sensors can track rainfall by its sound hitting the devices, quantifying and interpreting the amount of rain that has fallen in a specific spot in a field.

“There is also measurement of solar radiation by a spectrometer,” Bollinger said. “It’s similar to information you get from a satellite, detecting how much light is being reflected and absorbed by the plant canopy. That tells us how healthy the plant is.”

The portable climate sensors may not be as efficacious for individual row-crop farmers, especially those growing dryland crops. But the investment makes sense for those producing high-value crops such as almonds or grapes.

“That’s because the value of what they’re producing is so high,” Bollinger said.

The biggest value may be for seed plots, according to Mike Graham, head of plant breeding at Bayer’s Crop Science Division.

“Growers need a new generation of seed solutions that can keep up with a changing climate and fewer resources,” Graham said. “We are always looking for new ways to combine in-field performance data with our advanced trait technology. By leveraging Arable’s easy-to-use, accurate technology, we can further optimize our selection process and give growers the best traits for their unique environments.”

Arable’s equipment is used on some irrigated land. It measures soil moisture and other soil data, such as solidity.

“It depends on what you’re trying to do with row crops. It’s a lot of value to have data of how your crop is progressing. There’s a lot you can do with that information, but it’s not for everything” Bollinger said.

Scientists with the USDA and Rutgers University have worked with private companies to develop and analyze crop condition data from portable weather systems.

“Our biggest customers are seed companies,” Bollinger said. “We work with them to understand how different genetics are formed, and what performed well under different climate scenarios. That can be a start to guarantee a certain outcome for their growers.”