Micro farm a stepping stone to grain operation

WEST SALEM, Ill. — Andrew Spray has always wanted to farm, but it’s not easy these days. Coming up with the capital needed to farm enough corn and soybeans to make a living is a challenge.
So he has found a niche that may become a transition to a conventional grain farm.
A few years ago his wife, Heather, read about a hydroponic tomato operation near Springfield, Missouri, and it intrigued the couple. They traveled to the farm and soaked up knowledge. That led to a trip to Ohio to tour another hydroponic farm that also markets everything a new producer needs to set up shop.
The couple attended a two-day workshop on hydroponics and decided to make the leap. The result in 2015 was the construction of a 30-by-120-foot greenhouse on Spray’s Edwards County, Illinois, farm. The first crop followed in 2016.
Spray comes from a farm background. His in-laws also have a conventional grain farm. He does work a 70-acre corn and soybean farm, which keeps him active but doesn’t provide full-time income.
“I farm some with my in-laws, but I didn’t have enough acreage to go full-time,” he said.
Instead, he went to work for an ag cooperative for a few years. While he liked the work, farming called.
Spray has navigated a learning curve and found success in the specialty vegetable market. He grows salad greens exclusively. They include several types of lettuce along with some spinach and kale. Spray has considered expanding his offerings but is comfortable for now.
“I’ve been asked about micro greens, but there’s not a big enough market and I’d have to make some modifications in here,” he said.
Marketing is an essential component of the operation, which he calls Joy Lane Produce.
“Marketing is the biggest factor if you’re going to make anything,” he said.
About 90% of his sales are to restaurants and caterers. When he started, he sold the greens at farmers markets but discovered that didn’t suit his business or his lifestyle.
“It seemed to me that it was a lot of time that I could have been doing something else,” Spray said. “They treated me well for the three years I did it. But my kids were young and I had to get a babysitter. It took a lot of time. I wanted to be doing something with my family.”
Now that his children are getting older, they occasionally lend a helping hand. Spray also utilizes part-time adult help.
While his market consists largely of restaurants, he sells to a handful of groceries and maintains a small store at his farm, which fronts Illinois Route 130.
Not surprisingly, price isn’t a selling point for hydroponically grown vegetables. Restaurants can purchase greens cheaper from produce wholesalers. Instead, Joy Lane offers quality. Spray is the farm’s chief salesperson, making calls to chefs.
“If I hear anything from people, I hear quality,” he said. “... When I go to restaurants I’m talking to the owners. They looking at quality, not just price.”
He struggles slightly to meet demand during the winter, when there is less sunlight. That results in some delivery shortages during the cold months, when some restaurants are forced to get their salad greens elsewhere.
“Growing conditions are good in the winter, but I don’t have any artificial lighting. That slows down production,” he said. “I can usually keep the customers I have. They’re good to work with me. The next week when I have it again they say they don’t really like to buy from their wholesaler.”
He starts everything from seed and grows it in a soil-less medium fed by a concentrate of nutrients. He has an on-farm cooler and a refrigerator truck used for deliveries, which he makes on a weekly basis.
He ran into virtually no problems the first year. By the second year, however, Spray was forced to explore defenses against aphids and thrips. He got ahead of them through various treatments — including introducing thrip-eating ladybugs.
Later, his crop was hit with powdery mildew. He got it under control with a fungicide-spraying regimen recommended by a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.
Spray still hopes some day to greatly expand his grain farm. But in the meantime, he is enjoying the transition.