Micro farm a stepping stone to grain operation

WEST SALEM, Ill. — Andrew Spray has always wanted to farm, but it’s not easy these days. Coming up with the capital needed to farm enough corn and soybeans to make a living is a challenge.

So he has found a niche that may become a transition to a conventional grain farm.

A few years ago his wife, Heather, read about a hydroponic tomato operation near Springfield, Missouri, and it intrigued the couple. They traveled to the farm and soaked up knowledge. That led to a trip to Ohio to tour another hydroponic farm that also markets everything a new producer needs to set up shop.

The couple attended a two-day workshop on hydroponics and decided to make the leap. The result in 2015 was the construction of a 30-by-120-foot greenhouse on Spray’s Edwards County, Illinois, farm. The first crop followed in 2016.

Spray comes from a farm background. His in-laws also have a conventional grain farm. He does work a 70-acre corn and soybean farm, which keeps him active but doesn’t provide full-time income.

“I farm some with my in-laws, but I didn’t have enough acreage to go full-time,” he said.

Instead, he went to work for an ag cooperative for a few years. While he liked the work, farming called.

Spray has navigated a learning curve and found success in the specialty vegetable market. He grows salad greens exclusively. They include several types of lettuce along with some spinach and kale. Spray has considered expanding his offerings but is comfortable for now.