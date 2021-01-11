Midwest hops farmers pace their growth

As with real estate, location matters in growing hops.

The plant, whose cones add flavor and aroma to beer, has its roots in the Pacific Northwest, but a hardy handful of craft beer enthusiasts and entrepreneurs have tried their hand at growing it here.

Those with slow, careful growth are most successful, said Grant McCarty, University of Illinois Extension educator. Some growers, who may have expanded too quickly, are out of business.

Research and resourcefulness have helped Brian Dallam and Anthony Welty develop their business in Amboy, Illinois, despite the challenging nature of the crop in this climate.

For example, instead of buying pricey new poles to set up their trellis for growing hops, the partners opted to repurpose electric poles. This inspired the hop yard’s name, Hot Wire Hops.

Crop management

About five years ago, Welty, who was captivated by the process of making beer, started thinking about how he could be part of it. He chose the agricultural aspect of that world.

“I had one problem: I had no agricultural background,” Welty said. “Brian (Dallam) is a proud farmer of many generations.”

Welty proposed his idea to his cousin Brian Dallam over a few beers at a family reunion.

“What the heck are hops?” was Dallam’s first reaction.

He grows 1,500 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat and raises cattle with his father in Lee County. But in spring 2016, on land that had been cattle pasture and 4-H projects, Dallam announced, “We’re setting up trellises.” He had the cable, hardware and poles ready for the job.