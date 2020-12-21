‘Mini boom’ not game changer for grain prices

This year has frequently been described as a roller coaster ride. It seems to be ending with high corn and soybean prices.

The commodity prices started stronger with hope for increased exports with Phase One of the China-U.S. trade deal, then fell with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and faltered further with the expectations of a big crop.

However, weather and export demand sent commodity prices soaring upward again this fall.

“What a ride, the last three months,” Scott Irwin, University of Illinois ag economist, said at the virtual Farm Economics Outlook for Corn and Soybeans event Dec. 1. “How did this happen and where do we go from here?”

The No. 1 factor for the price jump is exports, he said. It has been compounded by lower yields caused by drought and damage caused by the derecho in the Midwest, creating a lower carryover.

“The U.S. has among the lowest ending soybean stocks we’ve ever seen,” Irwin said.

He expects strong prices for the 2020-21 corn and soybean crop, predicting about $10.90/bu. for soybeans, which is higher than USDA’s $10.40 expectation.

“I call it a mini boom,” Irwin said.

He doesn’t believe it will alter the long-term price range for corn, which has been between $3.40 and $3.60 from 2014 to 2020. The next 18 months could be “well over that,” Irwin said.

However, within the next 12 to 24 months, he expects corn will likely move back to about $3.50 and soybeans to $8.75.

“I don’t see it as a game changer,” Irwin said of the current conditions.