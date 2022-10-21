Multiple combines in the field get harvest off to a good start

STANFORD, Ill. — The Loeffler family in McLean County had some of the first combines in cornfields in central Illinois, harvesting on Sept. 12.

Two weeks later they had harvested 2,000 acres of corn and started soybeans.

Most of the time they have two combines in the field at the same time. But at the very beginning of harvest, a cousin jumped in with his combine before he started on his land, and AGCO was doing some training with one of its machines, so for part of a day, four combines were working together, getting the season off to a good start.

On Sept. 27, the second day of soybean harvest for them, it was clear the land was a little dry as the combines were stirring up dust. The beans were just over 10% moisture that day, said Collin Loeffler, a fourth-generation farmer who works with his dad, Brian, and grandfather, Don.

“We’ve had pretty good timely rains this season,” Loeffler said.

He would have liked a little more rain early in the season but was pleased the yields he was getting.

“I think the stalks are standing up better than last year,” he said.

Early corn was yielding between 240 and 250 bu./acre.

“Hopefully the later-planted stuff will do even better,” Loeffler said.

Early yields for soybeans were about 70 bu./acre, he said.

Some of the neighbors got a little later start but were equally happy with results.

Another central Illinois farmer, John Maitland, started harvest on Sept. 27.

“Soybeans are very good. A little above average,” he said Oct. 12 when they were about 85% done with soybean harvest.

“Corn is yielding better than expected,” he said with about 60% of the harvest ahead of him.

Corn isn’t drying down as quickly as usual, but there weren’t any tar spot issues, he said.