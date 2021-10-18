National corn leader confident growers can meet challenges

Chris Edgington began his duties as president of the National Corn Growers Association on Oct. 1, but he is certainly not new to ag commodity organizations. He also serves as president of the National Corn Growers Association Foundation, as a member of NCGA’s Allied Industry Council and as the delegate to the U.S. Grains Council. In addition, he serves as the liaison to the Agriculture Markets Advisory Council and Renewable Fuels Association.

His resume is filled with numerous other positions in ag groups, but much of his time is spent on his farm near St. Ansgar, Iowa, where he grows corn and soybeans along with his father, brother and son. He and he wife, Vanessa, have two children, Alex and Elizabeth. Edgington holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Iowa State University.

IFT: What are your thoughts about possible weakening of the Renewable Fuel Standard?

EDGINGTON: The Biden administration campaigned on being strong for the RFS and the renewable industry, but the EPA has not been able come up with new RVO (renewable volume obligation) numbers. We want them to be 15 billion gallons. It’s a little bit concerning that we don’t have any numbers. We didn’t get last year’s numbers. They talk positive, but we’ll wait and see.

IFT: The administration has also made it clear that its ultimate goal is to dramatically reduce fossil fuels usage in favor of renewable energy such as solar and wind. Does the push pose a threat to ethanol usage?