National corn leader confident growers can meet challenges

Chris Edgington began his duties as president of the National Corn Growers Association on Oct. 1, but he is certainly not new to ag commodity organizations. He also serves as president of the National Corn Growers Association Foundation, as a member of NCGA’s Allied Industry Council and as the delegate to the U.S. Grains Council. In addition, he serves as the liaison to the Agriculture Markets Advisory Council and Renewable Fuels Association.
His resume is filled with numerous other positions in ag groups, but much of his time is spent on his farm near St. Ansgar, Iowa, where he grows corn and soybeans along with his father, brother and son. He and he wife, Vanessa, have two children, Alex and Elizabeth. Edgington holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Iowa State University.
IFT: What are your thoughts about possible weakening of the Renewable Fuel Standard?
EDGINGTON: The Biden administration campaigned on being strong for the RFS and the renewable industry, but the EPA has not been able come up with new RVO (renewable volume obligation) numbers. We want them to be 15 billion gallons. It’s a little bit concerning that we don’t have any numbers. We didn’t get last year’s numbers. They talk positive, but we’ll wait and see.
IFT: The administration has also made it clear that its ultimate goal is to dramatically reduce fossil fuels usage in favor of renewable energy such as solar and wind. Does the push pose a threat to ethanol usage?
EDGINGTON: There’s always the possibility that could present a challenge, but we look at it this way: Ethanol and biodiesel are here and now. They’re in the distribution system. The infrastructure is in place. It’s a very low-cost fuel for the consumer to utilize. So we’re going to continue to talk about the Next Generation Fuels Act and higher compression coming from the auto industry where we’ll be able to use even more ethanol. It’s good for the environment, good for the consumer and obviously good for businesses in America.
We’re going to need ethanol and biodiesel. The internal combustion engine is not going away anytime soon. A few locations may go electric or use other methods, but the vast majority of people around the world are going to be using the internal combustion engine well into the future.
IFT: While ethanol is an important use of U.S. corn, growers have long relied on the livestock sector as a major market. Do you think meat consumption and other uses will rise enough to offset expanding corn production?
EDGINGTON: The world’s population is growing and asking for more meat protein. Corn goes into meat protein, whatever form that meat is.
The rest of the world is actually adding to their ethanol demand as they are bringing it in to help clean up their air quality. Consider Corn Challenge (an NCGA competition promoting additional uses). We’re always looking for new products and ideas. Winners — if they all come to fruition — will result in another 2 billion gallons of corn demand. Corn goes into 4,000-plus products already, and we’re just on our way to 5,000. The demand is there. We’re going to continue to raise high-quality corn in the U.S.
IFT: One concern among farmers is maintaining profitability in the face of higher input costs and global competition. Where do you see us headed?
EDGINGTON: We have to maintain demand and profitability. Obviously, input costs are going to go up a bunch. This year, fertilizer and seed costs have gone up, along with land. We’re going to have to readjust some things. Crop insurance plays a big piece in that. We have to make sure it’s the vital tool it has been.
IFT: More than ever, agriculture has become a global industry. How will U.S. grain producers continue to compete with Brazil and Argentina, among other countries, as they increase production and seek a bigger share of the market?
EDGINGTON: They’re going to continue to be competitors in soybeans especially, but also corn. South America is going to be a competitor. So is the Ukraine. So is China. China produces a lot of corn, though they consume more than what they produce. They have the world’s largest pork herd by a long way. It may be three times that of the U.S., and U.S. is No. 2. Demand does create competition. But so far we’ve been able to meet that demand for everybody.
IFT: Is the animal feed industry threatened by so-called “meatless meats” that are being introduced to the public, or do you believe that is a fad?
EDGINGTON: There are always opportunities for new products on the market. I don’t know if that one will stand the test of time, whether it’s going to be here for a long time or just go away. You ask the average grocer, and the turnover rate of products in 10 years is phenomenal in terms of what’s on the shelf and what is not.
IFT: Agriculture is the target of environmental groups and sometimes gets a wary look from government. Do you think farmers in the United States will be able to ward off government mandates in areas such as nutrient application and water usage through voluntary practices?
EDGINGTON: I believe so. The conservation movement has been around a long time. We started no-tilling in the 1980s. Today you have an increasing number of people trying to use cover crops, strip till, no-till or various other practices. We’ve become very efficient on nitrogen use, when we place it, how much we place it and how often we place it. We use technology to regulate where the seeds go, how close they’re spaced so everything is more efficient. We’re making great strides. Soil erosion is down 40% in last 40 years. Nutrient was 3 pounds per bushel in the early ’80s and today we’re down to 1.3 to 1.4.
Today’s production is highly technical. We use a lot of technology to further corn use and demand and production. All of those things produce the high-quality product we have with increased efficiencies from less fertilizer, less water and still produce an abundant crop.