Near-ideal conditions speed planting in Southwest

NASHVILLE, Ill. — A Hollywood screenwriter would have had a difficult time putting together a better script for planting on Dave Ibendahl’s Southwest Illinois farm this year.

Ibendahl began sowing corn and soybeans on April 20 and finished about a week later. Right after he got the last field planted, he got some rain.

“Everything looks like it’s coming out of the ground all right,” he said. “There were a few minor setbacks, but the weather has been good.”

The start to the 2021 season follows a very successful one in 2020. He got great results from the crops grown on his 2,500-acre Washington County farm even though he was forced to replant about 120 acres of corn.

“Last year we had a pretty good start but we had to replant some,” Ibendahl said. “We’re still holding off on that this year, but it looks pretty good. Our yields last year were wonderful. I’d say they were the best we ever had.”

Like many grain farmers in one of the state’s biggest wheat-growing counties, Ibendahl’s crop is coming along nicely.

“The wheat looks pretty good,” he said. “It’s a little thin, but other than that, it looks fine.”

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.