Never too early to plan annual weed battle

That blanket of snow covering much of Illinois may have provided a backdrop for pretty pictures, but ugly weeds were lurking underneath, and farmers will have to deal with them.

University of Illinois weed scientist Aaron Hager summarizes the issue with his typical dry wit.

“I know with complete certainty that we will have weed issues this year,” he said.

While that is obviously an understatement, farmers are mindful that their annual battle with weeds never ends, and they are in the planning stages of the battle early in the year.

Before the early February cold snap, the winter had been relatively mild across most of the state. That paved the way for survivability of weed species.

“That makes you think that the possibility of mortality of some of the merged annuals may not be particularly high,” Hager said. “With cold temperatures, that could be a little more injurious, but in a lot of areas of the state with snow cover, they’re probably nestled under that snow. Early in the season there is good potential that some of emerged winter annuals’ survivability might be good. We may see stands.”

As always, waterhemp is among the most bothersome species, according to Ben Weigmann, an agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids who works in the southern part of Illinois. He is looking toward weather conditions in late spring.

“Waterhemp is going to be our No. 1 issue, the biggest problem,” Weigmann said. “Weather can have an effect on it. It depends on how warm the summer becomes. If we have a good growing season to where we can get our crop in early and get canopy closure before that June time frame, we should be able to control those weeds a lot earlier. If we have a delayed planting season where some of these weeds emerge and we’re not able to get the crop planted, then we might have an issue with some of these weeds.”