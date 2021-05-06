New checkoff-funded soy product keeps road dust down

The United Soybean Board has cleared the road for a new soybean use. One of the latest soybean checkoff dollar investments is a new soy-based dust suppressant for roads, construction sites, farms and businesses.

“It’s a green solution to keep dust down,” said Dan Farney, United Soybean Board chair.

It was developed between the United Soybean Board and the North Dakota Soybean Council.

“They have more dirt roads there than in Illinois, but it is something we could use here too,” said Farney, a Morton, Illinois, farmer.

He gave the example of the central Illinois elevator where he delivers his grain. The dust suppressant would be helpful in the high traffic areas, he said.

A North Dakota State University research engineer, using soy checkoff support, created the base chemistry for BioBlend Renewable Resources’ EPIC EL suppressant.

Marketing for the new product, made from soybean oil as well as glycerin, a coproduct of biodiesel production, started in April. The use of soybean oil qualifies EPIC EL for federal procurement under the USDA BioPreferred Program.

“When we look at vehicles going down the road, and we see dust going up, that dust is about a ton of material per vehicle per year per mile that we lose,” Dale Heglund of North Dakota State University and North Dakota Local Technical Assistance Program (NDLTAP) director said in a USB news release.

“It goes onto the crops. It goes into the homes. It goes off the roadway, and we have to replenish it,” he said. “When you use products like EPIC EL dust suppressant that hold that surface together, we’re not only improving the safety of the roadway, but we’re improving the gravel preservation. We’re keeping it in place. The investment that we made stays there longer.”