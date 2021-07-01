New crop establishes new harvest season

NORMAL, Ill. — Typically in the Midwest, the second week in June isn’t a busy time for planting or harvesting for corn and soybean farmers, unless weather delays farmers or replanting is needed.

But the seasons may look a little different going forward as some corn and soybean farmers add CoverCress, the commercialized version of pennycress, a former weed. In early June or late May, pennycress harvest could be followed by corn or soybean planting.

On June 9, it was harvest time for researchers at Illinois State University for their plots here in central Illinois.

When the harvest was completed in Macomb, Arrenzville and Normal, combine driver Win Phippen, director of the Integrated Pennycress Research Enabling Farm and Energy Resilience project, moved on to harvest the variety trials, seed and research plots in Ohio and Wisconsin.

John Sedbrook, Illinois State University professor, said the researchers had hoped to harvest the crop in Normal earlier, but the cool, wet spring delayed the plant’s maturation.

“But at the same time we were pleased with stand establishment of the yellow-seeded varieties (low fiber, higher oil and protein) and their yields,” he said.

He said the initial feedback on field trials was promising.

In recent years, $23 million in federal and business grants has been invested in pennycress research in the Midwest to make it a viable commercial crop for feed and fuel, Phippen said. The IPREFER director has been growing pennycress at Western Illinois University in Macomb for eight years, and more farmers have become interested in the potential of growing the crop in the last three years as research has progressed.