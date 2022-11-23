No-till works with organic, but isn’t easy

Some farmers are highly experienced no-tillers, others are expert organic farmers, but not a lot are both.

Kelly Cheesewright, who farms in Chrisman, Illinois, is one of a rare breed, according to long-time organic farmer Dave Bishop of PrariErth Farms.

“Kelly is doing what hardly anyone else is,” said Bishop, also a Heartland Community College regenerative ag instructor. “I can’t think of anybody who is doing as much with no-till and organic as he is.”

Cheesewright is confident in his no-till practices, having done it since 1984 when he started his professional farming career in Edgar County in eastern Illinois.

Using no-till helps him prevent soil erosion, save on labor, fuel and equipment costs, he said.

He’s happy to talk about what he has learned about no-till, but advises beginners not to try to start at his level. Instead, start small, “do your homework” and adapt practices to your own farm, Cheesewright said.

The same goes for using cover crops. It’s important to know the basics, like the difference between rye grass and cereal rye.

“Missing a little thing like that could cost you a lot of money,” he said.

Adding organic to no-till

While Cheesewright is an experienced no-tiller, he is more of a newcomer to organic farming. This is his fifth year in transition to organic grains and his third year of certification.

When Cheesewright’s 24-year old son Keaton was ready to join the farm, he knew that for both him and his son to make a living and land payments while farming between 2,000 and 2,500 acres, they would need a value-added aspect.

So, they decided on growing organic corn and soybeans.

“I couldn’t do it without him,” Cheesewright said.

Farming 1,000 organic acres and another 1,000 GMO acres is labor intensive.

“We are at the maximum of our labor,” he said.

He said he also keeps learning from others, including Rick Clark and his “Farm Green” podcast, attending conferences and field days. One farmer he calls an inspiring “genius” is Dan DeSutter, a regenerative farmer using no-till, organic and other practices on his Indiana farm near Attica.

Cheesewright didn’t have a lot of success planting organic corn into alfalfa, but with soybeans into cereal rye, the results are better.

“Corn is a pretty big sissy when it comes to competition. It doesn’t like it when other things green things are there,” he said.

He was a “little disappointed” in his organic corn yields this year, as they fell below his expected 125 bu./acre.

His best combination is planting cereal rye in the fall and planting soybeans into it in the spring. He lets the rye mature and harvests it, then lets the beans mature and harvests them.

“Weed control is better than with a roller crimper,” he said.

Soybeans grown in this modified double-crop system with cereal rye are yielding between 40 and 50 bu./acre.

“In the organic world, that’s pretty good at today’s prices,” he said.

However, no-till and organic “aren’t for the faint of heart,” he said.

Cheesewright has learned that with no-till, cover crops and organic farming, you need a plan for every letter of the alphabet.

“You need backup strategies,” he said.

No-till preferred

David Wessel, a Cass County farmer in west central Illinois, is also experienced with no-till. He’s been using the practice all 35 years of his career.

“We’re 100% no-till,” he said of his farm operation near Chandlerville. “When I pick up new acres, I transition them into no-till.”

Wessel grows conventional corn and soybeans, non-GMO corn and a little non-GMO soybeans. He also grows forage for his livestock and cover crops. About 1,000 acres of his land are under cover crops these days.

The cornfield he was harvesting on Nov. 16 he had previously aerial seeded with rye. It was already coming up.

“I could see the green before the snow came and it was white,” he said on a cold November day with about 300 acres of corn left to harvest.

Wessel says he will stick with growing conventional, non-GMO and some specialty crops. He isn’t an organic farmer and doesn’t plan to transition, but he is interested in some of their practices, including using the roller crimper to terminate cover crops.

“I’d like to try one,” he said.

Wessel said he has heard of no-tillers who are organic farmers at seminars and meetings.

As an experienced no-tiller, he said, “I could see where it would work.”