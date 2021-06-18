Northeast Illinois crops ‘on the edge of trouble’

Across Illinois in mid-June, corn and soybean fields range from good, bad to ugly. Crop condition is excellent in some areas, but there are other pockets where soybeans are yet to be planted because of wet conditions.
In the region of southern Illinois and southeast Indiana covered by agronomist Nate Prater for Golden Harvest, there is variability this year.
Near Effingham, the crops are “beautiful.” A few areas have some water damage from early heavy rains, but overall crops look good, Prater said.
Near Mt. Vernon, where some fields were hit by popup storms, some crops have gone backwards in the last 10 days, he said. Some beans are still to be planted and some crops need to be replanted.
“South of St. Louis, there’s an area of crops that is above average and ahead of schedule,” he said.
They could use a rain shower now, but “it was a decent spring for the most part,” he said.
Physoderma leaf spot is one disease to scout for this year, Prater said. It usually doesn’t affect yields, but is more notable with certain hybrids. It can spread with strong rains causing splash ups at V4-V5 stage, with the disease clearly visible on leaves at the V8 to V10 stages.
It shows up as yellowing bands on the leaves and look like someone used a black marker where the leaves attach to the stalk, Prater said.
Plants affected by physoderma often have issues with weaker stalks at the end of the season, he said. It can be controlled with fungicides between V5 and V8.
With the higher commodity prices today, some growers are using one or two rounds of fungicides.
“I think it will pay off if we get the moisture,” Prater said.
As far as wheat goes, in some areas of southern Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky he expects above-average yields with the right weather now. He expects harvest may be a little later because of the cool, wet weather earlier this year.
Kevin Nelson, a certified crop advisor in northeast Illinois, says his area is teetering on the edge of being too dry. So far, just when it was getting pretty dry, timely rains arrived.
But on recent hot days, the crops in La Salle County were showing signs of lack of moisture, he said.
“We’re sitting on the edge of being in trouble,” he said.
Some people are starting to have weed issues as there wasn’t enough rain to activate their pre-plant s.
“Around here we got timely rains,” Nelson said of his Ottawa area.
While it is dry now, growers still should look for symptoms of sudden death syndrome and white mold in soybeans because it was cool and wet early on, ideal conditions for their development. These diseases will be something to watch for this summer, Nelson said.
Weed control is also something on the mind of Lance Tarochione, a western Illinois farmer and DeKalb Asgrow technical agronomist. He’s been on the phone with farmers talking about herbicide programs. He worries that if Plan A and Plan B for herbicides on his farm don’t work, he may have some weed issues this year.
Plan A is dicamba, but with label restrictions and the cropping plans of some neighbors, he may not be able to use it in as many areas as he wanted.
Liberty is Plan B, but it is in short supply. He said suppliers have been allotted a certain amount of Liberty and glyphosate, but they don’t know if they will get all their orders on time. If they only get what they have so far, it will fall far short of the demand, but if it all comes in time, there won’t be big issues, Tarochione said.
If he gets to Plan C, using Roundup residuals, the timing won’t be ideal.
“So I’m hoping for Plan A or B,” he said.
Liberty herbicide and glyphosate supplies are tight everywhere in the state, Prater said.
“Liberty is not a ghost, but it is tighter than you would like to see it,” the southern Illinois farmer said.
Like in southern Illinois, Tarochione said there is considerable variability in Fulton County and other parts of western Illinois. Some areas had 6 inches of rain during planting season.
“There are a few acres to replant and some to plant for the first time,” he said.