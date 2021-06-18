Northeast Illinois crops ‘on the edge of trouble’

Across Illinois in mid-June, corn and soybean fields range from good, bad to ugly. Crop condition is excellent in some areas, but there are other pockets where soybeans are yet to be planted because of wet conditions.

In the region of southern Illinois and southeast Indiana covered by agronomist Nate Prater for Golden Harvest, there is variability this year.

Near Effingham, the crops are “beautiful.” A few areas have some water damage from early heavy rains, but overall crops look good, Prater said.

Near Mt. Vernon, where some fields were hit by popup storms, some crops have gone backwards in the last 10 days, he said. Some beans are still to be planted and some crops need to be replanted.

“South of St. Louis, there’s an area of crops that is above average and ahead of schedule,” he said.

They could use a rain shower now, but “it was a decent spring for the most part,” he said.

Physoderma leaf spot is one disease to scout for this year, Prater said. It usually doesn’t affect yields, but is more notable with certain hybrids. It can spread with strong rains causing splash ups at V4-V5 stage, with the disease clearly visible on leaves at the V8 to V10 stages.

It shows up as yellowing bands on the leaves and look like someone used a black marker where the leaves attach to the stalk, Prater said.

Plants affected by physoderma often have issues with weaker stalks at the end of the season, he said. It can be controlled with fungicides between V5 and V8.

With the higher commodity prices today, some growers are using one or two rounds of fungicides.