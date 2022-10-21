Northeast Illinois family pleased with higher-than-average yields

KINSMAN, Ill. — Unlike some of farmers not far away, Nick Baudino was happy to see better-

than-average yields during harvest this year in Grundy County in Northeast Illinois.

Because of timely rains here, yields are pretty good.

“To the south of us and to the north of us, it wasn’t as good,” said Baudino, who farms the area with his father, uncle and cousin.

Timely rains and no disease pressure helped with the good yields, he said as they finished a field near Kinsman, Illinois.

Moisture levels when they started harvesting the second to last week of September were in the mid-20s for corn and about 10% for soybeans the following week.

“The beans are really good,” he said.

Later in the season, we was also happy with corn harvest.

“The corn dried a bit when we doing the beans,” he said Oct. 11, and yields look “pretty good” so far.