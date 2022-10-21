 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Northeast Illinois family pleased with higher-than-average yields

Nick Baudino

Nick Baudino is the last one out of another soybean field as he and his family work near Kinsman, Ill.

 Photo by Phyllis Coulter

KINSMAN, Ill. — Unlike some of farmers not far away, Nick Baudino was happy to see better-

than-average yields during harvest this year in Grundy County in Northeast Illinois.

Because of timely rains here, yields are pretty good.

“To the south of us and to the north of us, it wasn’t as good,” said Baudino, who farms the area with his father, uncle and cousin.

People are also reading…

Timely rains and no disease pressure helped with the good yields, he said as they finished a field near Kinsman, Illinois.

Moisture levels when they started harvesting the second to last week of September were in the mid-20s for corn and about 10% for soybeans the following week.

“The beans are really good,” he said.

Later in the season, we was also happy with corn harvest.

“The corn dried a bit when we doing the beans,” he said Oct. 11, and yields look “pretty good” so far.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Phyllis Coulter is Northern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News