Northwest Illinois farmer marks May Day with planting wrap-up

WALNUT, Ill. — Chris Van Holten finished planting his crops for the season on May 1.

“It’s was a good May Day,” he said. “It’s been a few years since we finished that early.”

Van Holten farms with his wife, Chris, in the Walnut area of Bureau County in Northwest Illinois. Planting season started on April 7 for him.

“We planted one field of beans to see how they did,” he said. Those beans are up and big enough to row now.

Cold weather followed the early planting, including some snow flurries, but not enough snow to cover the ground.

“This is the first year I’ve planted all the beans before starting corn,” Van Holten said. The ground was dry enough to plant and conditions were good, but the soil was too cold for corn at first.

Van Holten started planting again on April 21, with those fields emerging now as well.

“Other than one day with rain, after April 21, we planted every day,” he said.

The first noteworthy rain in weeks came on the afternoon of May 3, just a few days after he finished planting. It was good timing to get the chemicals activated and crop off to a good start.

“It was the first significant rain in almost three weeks,” he said.

The weather was dry so long everyone was looking for a break, including the applicators and chemical dealers who had been working steadily without a pause.

“Everyone needed a break,” he said.

The sun was shining on May 5 so he expected some farmers in Northwest Illinois would be back in the fields soon, with a little more rain in the near forecast.

