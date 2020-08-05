MONMOUTH, Ill. — This year, the northwestern Illinois field days will be online for farmers, consultants and others in the agricultural community wanting to catch up on the research of the University of Illinois Extension Commercial Agriculture team.
The annual fall field day updates for the Monmouth-based research farm for the Northwestern Illinois Agriculture Research and Demonstration Center will be available to a national audience this year, said Chelsea Harbach, Illinois Extension Commercial Agriculture Educator.
Illinois Extension educators and researchers will provide in-field interviews, an overview of their topic and preliminary data from current research, she said.
The events start Aug. 11 with Harbach discussing the soybean cyst nematode problem the current research projects.
On Aug. 12, the focus is corn rootworm, updated by Nick Seiter, Illinois Extension field crops entomologist, giving corn rootworm project overviews and results at the research farm.
The Aug. 13 hemp production update will be led by Phillip Alberti, Illinois Extension commercial ag educator, who will discuss early-season production considerations for hemp.
Aug.14: The corn tar spot update will be led by Nathan Kleczewski, Illinois Extension field crops pathologist, discussing tar spot projects at the research farm in 2020.
All sessions start at 1 p.m. The event will be hosted using Zoom, which is free to download. Register online at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionWebinars.
Participants can also sign up to receive 0.5 credits of Certified Crop Adviser continuing education units for each session, Wilkinson said.