Organic weed control mixes tillage and tech

Midwestern organic farmers have their preferred systems of keeping weeds out of crops. Most of their recipes combine crop rotation, cultivation and plant and soil knowledge with a splash of technology.
“It’s a different world from when we started. There are a number of methods and technologies we use now,” said Harold Wilken of Janie’s Farm Organics, who switched to organic techniques nearly 20 years ago on his farm near Danforth, Illinois.
He and his family grow 3,300 acres of grain and cover crops, all of it either organic or in transition.
Traditionally, weeds have been controlled by a number of tillage passes. He said tillage equipment, including the rotary hoe and cultivators, has improved over time.
Lynn Rinderknecht also takes a holistic approach on his organic farm in Van Horne, Iowa. Tillage is part of it, and he usually makes about five passes over the field in a season to control weeds.
One of the things that differs from his conventional neighbors is planting date. While conventional farmers are planting earlier because seed treatments make it possible, organic farmers in east central Iowa still need to plant corn about May 15 when the conditions are right so the seed emerges quickly and to allow for good tillage timing, he said.
“You gotta get them when they are small,” he said of competitive weeds.
Rotation, rotation, rotation
His strip-cropping method also helps control weeds, Rinderknecht said, so he’s still out planting early to enhance his six-crop rotation. He plants spring oats in March, flax in mid-April and barley at the end of April, weather permitting. His soybeans go in the ground about May 20.
Rinderknecht says his rotations, which include about 17 species of plants, are key to his success. Corn is frequent in his rotation because of his need for livestock feed. He said he has never had soybean cyst nematode problems, for example, because soybeans only appear in the rotation once every six years.
“Rotation remains one of the best defenses for organic farmers in their tool box,” Wilken said.
He uses 25-feet buffer crops between his fields and his neighbors’, which also reduces weed seeds moving between farms.
Rinderknecht noticed that one of his bigger problems with weeds was in the end rows, where the tractors turned, created compaction and killed the crop, giving weeds room to grow. So now he plants hay grass on the end rows which can be mowed.
Part of having clean fields is controlling the weed seed bank. You may have a few weeds, but not enough to be economically challenging, Wilken said.
Bringing in tech
Crop rotation and crop diversity are also components of weed control for Hans Bishop, an organic vegetable and row crop farmer in Logan County in central Illinois.
Last summer he grew sorghum sudangrass in the fields he will plant to soybeans this year.
“It smothers weeds,” he said. “I’m kind of excited to see how this pans out.”
Bishop will grow a wheat crop after soybeans as a cover crop and seed it with clover which can be mowed and will provide nitrogen for the following corn. It helps saves costs on fertilizer too, he said.
Bishop and his wife Katie were organic vegetable growers at PrariErth Farms near Atlanta, Illinois, until 2019. When they added 275 acres of row crops to the mix, the Bishops learned some new weed management skills that differed from growing smaller vegetable plots.
“Thoughtful tillage” is a mainstay in weed control which starts with knowing what weeds are a problem in certain fields and addressing them where they are, Bishop said.
In row cropping, he likes using a camera-guided cultivator with sharp upright angled sweeps for the rows and finger weeders to eradicate in-row weeds. Bishop said cameras are more precise than GPS. They recognize the inconsistency in the row — as small as a plant blown over by the wind.
On the other hand, Rinderknecht’s farm is 100% GPS guided. The Iowa farmer prefers that system to cameras because it can be used during planting, harvest and tillage. Cameras are mostly used for precision tillage, he said.
Foxtail, waterhemp and giant ragweed are the big three weed enemies for organic growers in Wilken’s area.
For him, the biggest improvement in weed management has been the introduction of electric weed zappers to control these tough weeds.
Wilken’s weed zapper features a copper pipe that runs above the canopy of the soybeans and works with a generator and transformer to release 1,400 volts of electricity when it touches the weed. This is the fourth year he has used the weed zapper and he is pleased with the results.
“My son, Ross, has been custom weed zapping for a number of conventional farmers,” he said.
Other hot ideas
For corn, Wilken uses a propane burning system when grass between the rows is between 3 and 5 inches tall. The equipment burns down the weeds and doesn’t affect the crop. Steam is generated from the moisture within the plant.
“The heat from the torch makes the weeds explode,” he said.
It isn’t something he wouldn’t use in a drought year in case of fire, but the rest of the time it works well, he said.
Wilken is also interested in other technology, including
solar-powered field robots being tested at the University of Illinois.
He also has his eyes on research with no-till soybeans. It involves growing cereal rye and crimping it to a mulch to keep weeds at bay.
“You need a good stand of rye at the right height to break so it doesn’t regrow and become competitive with the crop,” said Wilken, who was a conventional farmer for the first 23 years of his farming career. “There is a lot of promise in no-till beans (for organic growers), but there are still a lot of kinks to be worked out before it is adopted on a larger scale.”
“There are all kinds of things on the docket that don’t necessarily require chemicals,” he said
A lot comes back to soil health and knowing which weeds thrive in certain parts of the fields, Bishop said.
After analyzing soil samples in a new field he took over in 2020, he learned it was very low pH. He generously applied lime and soon there were noticeably fewer foxtails in the field.
For Rinderknecht, “weed control is a combination of things. It’s just knowing how things all work together,” he said.