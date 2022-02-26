Organic weed control mixes tillage and tech

Midwestern organic farmers have their preferred systems of keeping weeds out of crops. Most of their recipes combine crop rotation, cultivation and plant and soil knowledge with a splash of technology.

“It’s a different world from when we started. There are a number of methods and technologies we use now,” said Harold Wilken of Janie’s Farm Organics, who switched to organic techniques nearly 20 years ago on his farm near Danforth, Illinois.

He and his family grow 3,300 acres of grain and cover crops, all of it either organic or in transition.

Traditionally, weeds have been controlled by a number of tillage passes. He said tillage equipment, including the rotary hoe and cultivators, has improved over time.

Lynn Rinderknecht also takes a holistic approach on his organic farm in Van Horne, Iowa. Tillage is part of it, and he usually makes about five passes over the field in a season to control weeds.

One of the things that differs from his conventional neighbors is planting date. While conventional farmers are planting earlier because seed treatments make it possible, organic farmers in east central Iowa still need to plant corn about May 15 when the conditions are right so the seed emerges quickly and to allow for good tillage timing, he said.

“You gotta get them when they are small,” he said of competitive weeds.

Rotation, rotation, rotation

His strip-cropping method also helps control weeds, Rinderknecht said, so he’s still out planting early to enhance his six-crop rotation. He plants spring oats in March, flax in mid-April and barley at the end of April, weather permitting. His soybeans go in the ground about May 20.