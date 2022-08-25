Parts of Illinois see timely rains, good yield potential

Some corn and soybeans got too much rain this year, and others didn’t get enough. Still others are getting a Goldilocks experience with just the right amount of timely rain. That lucky portion have also avoided major insect and disease issues allowing for good potential yields, according to Illinois farmers and agronomists.

Yield potential was very high on Art Bunting’s farm in east central Illinois throughout July. It looked good at the first of August, he said of the crops he and his brothers farm in Livingston County near Dwight.

“Then, the rain shut off,” he said.

Things started getting too dry. Now, one month later, you can see the corn is really suffering, especially on lighter soils.

“I’m sure the soybeans are too. Rains would sure help a lot,” Bunting said.

However, disease and insects haven’t been much off a problem — so far, he said.

“Tar spot may rear its ugly head at some point,” Bunting said.

Pioneer agronomist Brad Mason, based in western Illinois, is among those keeping an eye out for tar spot. In 2018 it was in the I-80 corridor in northern Illinois, but last year it was a problem in Monmouth, further south.

It is important to scout, but tar spot can easily be confused with other issues, Mason said. Because there was a scare of tar spot expanding into more areas this year, there was a lot of misidentification early in the season, the agronomist said.

Fungicides can be used ideally just before or after corn tasseling with a second application again 21 days later, he said.

This time of year, it may too late to for fungicides on most fields, but in some cases it might not hurt.

“It’s truly field by field,” Mason said of deciding when to apply fungicide for tar spot.

When tar spot really “blew up” in Illinois in 2018, some hybrids were quickly determined to be more susceptible than others. With research, by 2020-21 Pioneer started giving its hybrids a tar spot score.

While apps can help growers and agronomists have an idea of where and when tar spot might be a problem, scouting is still essential. It moves very fast, Mason said of the fungal disease.

This time of year, it’s important to check stalk integrity and ear retention in fields where tar spot could cause problems, especially with susceptible hybrids. And then plan harvest to get those fields combined before lodging is an issue, he said.

Hybrid selection is No. 1 in preventing tar spot, while tillage and fungicide use can also be factors in reducing yield loss, he said.

While he’s keeping an eye on disease, Mason’s area in western Illinois is one of those with the gift of good weather.

“We are the shining star of Illinois,” he said of a part of Illinois that avoided the floods southern parts of the state suffered from and the dryness in northern parts of the state.

The areas north of Roseville in Warren County have high potential. There is excitement that this may be one of the highest- yielding years. But south of Roseville in McDonough County, there has not been rain for 20 days and potential has fallen.

Disease has not been a real problem in this part of western Illinois, with a little grey spot developing. In this area there is also a little less corn rootworm that in some years.

At the other end of the state, farmers see good potential for yield as well. Don Guinnip in Clark County is one of those. They also avoided the big storms and severe dryness. Crop health is good.

“We had some Japanese battles, but not until after corn pollinated,” Guinnip said.

To prevent potential for grey leaf spot, they sprayed fungicide. The corn planted earlier in May seemed to be more susceptible.

“I hope we’re done spraying now,” he said.

With a home base in Sangamon County and crops in Morgan and Logan counties in central Illinois, Marty Marr said crops got off to a good start this year and have followed through.

The president of the Illinois Corn Growers Association got crops planted at his family farm in April and May. There was a little dryness in June, but a “nice, generous rain” on July 4. The 4 to 6 inches were spread over several days instead of heavy rains experienced elsewhere. And cooler temperatures during corn pollination were ideal, he said.

“We’re putting a lot of hopes and promises into this year,” he said.