Potential cover crop growers flock to discount

The popularity of an Illinois incentive program to plant cover crops is growing so rapidly, the funding is having a hard time keeping up.

Illinois’ crop insurance discount program for cover crops, patterned after the one in Iowa, started a couple years ago and is so popular it is seeking to quadruple the number of acres eligible for the discount.

Iowa started offering a $5 per acre discount on cash crop insurance premiums for those trying cover crops in 2017. To date, nearly 2,000 Iowa farmers and approximately 700,000 acres of cover crops have been enrolled in the program, said Keely Coppess, communications director for the Iowa Department of Agriculture.

“Currently, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has been able to fund all the applications that are determined to be eligible for the program,” she said.

However, Illinois’ counterpart, the Fall Covers for Spring Saving program, is so popular that the demand for it is far outpacing the funds available.

For the last two years, the Illinois Department of Agriculture program has allocated $300,000 to provide the $5/acre discount on crop insurance premiums for farmers who plant those acres in cover crops between growing seasons. It has funded 50,000 acres of cover crops both years, but the demand is much higher, said Maxwell Webster with American Farmland Trust, an organization which works to conserve farmland.

In its first year in 2020, in only 12 days, Illinois farmers representing 113,000 acres applied for the 50,000 acres available in the Fall Covers for Spring Savings program.