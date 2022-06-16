Potential still there for ‘pretty good’ crop in Illinois

Like most years, how the crop looks depends on where you are in the state as mid-June arrives.

Northern Illinois has had a pretty good run so far, but parts of southern Illinois are still dealing with too much rain. Some southern Illinois farmers still need to plant or replant soybeans, Kathyrn Kamman, a SoyEnvoy with Illinois Soybean Association, said June 8.

Some farmers had emergence issues with crusted soils, but as a whole, emergence is good, said Kamman, an agronomist and market development specialist for Winfield United.

Replanting may also be in order for northwestern Illinois farmers after strong winds slashed through parts of Henry County June 6 bringing hail.

“We saw a dark storm cell moving in but had no idea the destruction it would bring with strong winds and shredding hail,” said Megan Seys Dwyer. “Fortunately, it appears this was a relatively isolated event.”

Her photos of flattened corn, coin-sized hail and wind damage show how strong the storm was.

Even though the family trampoline is gone, the grill destroyed and corn rows shredded, she and her husband, Todd, were impressed with the resiliency of their children. It didn’t take long until 19-month old Gracie was playing in the puddles left by the storm.

Both input costs and market prices are pushing farmers this year.

“The push is to get high yields to be rewarded with the great market prices,” Kamman said.

That, in turn, means spending more on input costs.

Most farmers have been able to get products they needed or acceptable substitutes this year, but the costs are higher, Kamman said.

The spring start was definitely delayed, but with the warmer weather, crops are catching up, said Matt Essick, northern U.S. Pioneer agronomy manager.

Illinois is faring better than some parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin, which saw big planting delays during the wet, cool spring.

There is some concern that sudden death syndrome, more of an issue after cool, wet springs, will be a problem this year, Essick said. SDS appears later in the season, so chances are farmers will know if it’s going to be an issue by early August.

There may also be some tar spot pressure in northern Illinois this year, but that also depends on the weather going forward. There have been significant issues in some areas in the last few years, especially in 2021, he said.

If it is drier during the reproductive stage, there will be less tar spot. At the same time, timely rains help with higher yields, he said.

“Scouting is No. 1” on the to-do list to ensure excellent harvests, Essick said. Seeing what is happening in the field and managing it makes a big different in final yields.

Like most farmers in Illinois this spring, Bill Leigh of Minonk in central Illinois had some challenges getting his crop planted with extended wet, cold weather.

He planted his soybeans into a 3-foot-high rye cover crop. The weather delayed him in terminating because it was so windy. The beans planted into the rye got off to a slow start. He joked the best policy may be not to look at the no-till soybeans for a month, because he knows they will be OK then.

Some corn also had challenges with the weather making crusty soils, causing uneven emergence and in some cases replanting, Leigh said.

Leigh just finished up a new waterway on his farm and was glad Marshall County missed recent big rains as the waterway gets more established.

“The prospects are for a pretty good crop,” he said. “The potential is for at least average yields.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.