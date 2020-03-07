MAPLE PARK, Ill. — In all 43 years Steve Pitstick has farmed in northeastern Illinois, he said he has never seen a year like 2019. He and his corn planter didn’t even cross 20% of his farmland last year.
As planting season 2020 nears, he is especially thinking of the acres that didn’t produce a crop last year and how to make the best of them this year.
“2019 was the most challenging season ever,” said Pitstick, who farms near Maple Park, about 50 miles west of Chicago.
He started planting on April 21, 2019 — Easter Sunday — but was rained out until June 3.
“Six weeks is the longest break in planting in my history,” he said. “In my career, June-planted corn never turns out.”
But it did better than expected, coming in at about 200 bu./acre compared to 240 bu./acre for April-planted corn, he said. And he was able to get all his soybeans planted.
Managing acres
He managed the 20% of his land that didn’t get planted differently, according to its needs. He tilled some fields to control weeds. In others, he controlled broadleaf weeds and let grass grow as ground cover. Some land was too wet to do anything.
Pitstick wasn’t able to get much fall work done this year and will be starting spring behind where he wanted to be, he said. He’ll still be doing a considerable amount of no-till cropping, but will use some tillage to address ruts and compaction from 2019.
In the fields that were bare last summer, he will use inoculants for soybeans. For corn, he will use starter fertilizer to address a potential phosphorus deficiency related to fallow fields.
Doing the “right” things
“The first day it is fit and the calendar is right, we will go hard,” said Pitstick, noting that sometimes he may go too soon.
He expects after last year’s wet spring, more of his neighbors will look at planting as early as possible as well.
“We do a lot of things based on what we should have done the year before. It’s not always the right thing,” he said.
A seed treatment specialist says using an inoculant on soybeans, as Pitstick plans this year, is definitely the right thing to do when soils are saturated.
Justin Clark, BASF regional technical field lead specializing in seed treatment, recommends using a rhizobia-
containing inoculant on soybean seeds this year. Clark notes that parts of the Midwest have higher soil moisture now than they did this time last year.
He cites work by land-grant universities, which recommend using an inoculant to help the soybean get the nutrients it needs on land that had been flooded or ponded for five to seven days, resulting in disturbed rhizome production.
It will be a spring to consider inoculant, fungicide and insecticide, Clark said, especially if cool, wet conditions persist. Conditions could be right for sudden death syndrome and cyst nematode issues as well, he said.
Seeds will also need extra protection as the trend continues to plant as early as possible — taking advantage of any planting windows. If the seed is in cool, wet ground longer before emergence it will need extra protection, he said.
More wheat this year
Matt Rush farms at the opposite end of the state near Fairfield in southeastern Illinois, but he also experienced the challenges in getting crops planted in 2019. He didn’t start planting until May 17 and didn’t finish until June 15. A 3½-inch rain blasted the newly planted late corn, putting about one-third of it under water.
He also had some prevent plant land, but was pleasantly surprised with the yields of the crop he got in.
Rush grows corn, wheat and soybeans and has a herd of cattle in Wayne County where he farms with his father, Jim. Because of the weather conditions, they have more wheat this year than they have had for several years. After the wheat is cut and straw baled, they will plant soybeans.
“Most every acre is double cropped,” he said.
He planted cereal rye on prevent plant acres, which will become soybean fields after the cover crop is terminated this spring.
“I’m pretty optimistic about getting back to normal this year,” said the Illinois Corn Growers Association’s treasurer.
Whatever normal is this year, he’ll be ready for it. When weather permits, he will do some tillage on tractor ruts created when getting the soybeans out and will get ready for spring fertilizer because they didn’t get fall fertilizer spread.
“Now, we’re going through the machinery,” Rush said of his pre-planting work.