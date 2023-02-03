Farmers are increasingly applying fungicides proactively, and many believe the practice is paying off.

While there is no debate that plant disease affects yield, some studies as well as anecdotal evidence suggests that applying fungicides outside the presence of disease can boost yields in corn and soybeans.

“Fungicide use has reached a critical mass of loyal fungicide users who are using it as a practice and not in response to disease,” said Ruhiyyih Dyrdahl-Young, fungicide product manager with the ag chemical company BASF. “The new generation of fungicides offer better and more consistent performance.”

Some chemicals designed to combat disease may benefit plants in other ways.

“There are physiological benefits to fungicides that go beyond controlling disease,” Dyrdahl-Young said. “They offer increased environmental tolerances, improve growth efficiency and proven disease performance.”

She added that BASF research indicates that fungicide application suppresses production of ethylene, what she calls “the alarm hormone” in plants.

“When the crop goes through a stressful event like a windstorm, hail, drought and excessive heat, the plant produces ethylene to kick off all of the plant’s stress response,” Dyrdahl-Young said. “While the plant is producing that ethylene and in that stress mode it is redirecting that energy away from yield. Applying the fungicide reduces the ethylene production. Without ethylene the plant doesn’t get the signal to have that stress response. Therefore, it can get through that stressed state without the same yield penalty.”

One study indicated that fungicide use increased by 10% from 2021 to 2022, with farmers spraying it on 75 million acres.

“It we assume a 12-bushel-per-acre bump on $5 corn and a five-bushel yield increase with a fungicide on $12 soybeans, that is a $4 billion increase in net profits to farmers,” Dyrdahl-Young said.

Farmers should exercise caution, however, in non-targeted fungicide application. Potential drawbacks lurk, including the potential for resistance through repeated use of chemicals in places where disease is not present.

“The risk of spraying in those environments is that we’re exposing that population to an unneeded application, and not just next two or three years,” said Jason Bond, a plant pathologist with Southern Illinois University. “One individual farmer doing it is probably not going to impact the population nationwide. It’s not just one farmer, though, but a lot of producers.”

The phenomenon is similar to cautions against the practice of medical doctors prescribing antibiotics to patients suffering from viral maladies. Bond has concerns about the potential for development of resistance. Another analogy is weeds resistant to glyphosate and other herbicides.

“We’ve seen that in soybeans with strobilurins broadly sprayed, going with single chemistry for frogeye leaf spot, and not using at least two modes of action,” he said. “We’re not quite there yet and I hope we never get to that position as we are with herbicide-resistance weeds. That’s occurring with pathogens too. That’s the great risk for short-term gain.”

Dirk Rice, who farms in Champaign County in Illinois, has tinkered with preventive fungicide application but isn’t sold on the practice. When tar spot moved into some of his corn, he decided to begin treating all his fields with fungicide. But he isn’t convinced that is a good long-term solution.

“I never really stuck with it,” Rice said. “I always thought you can’t guess what years it will pay off. You have to do it every year or not at all. I decided to discard doing it. Tar spot is like a lot of other diseases – by time you can see clearly you’ve got a problem, it’s two weeks past windows to spray.”

While some believe fungicide application can improve plant health even outside the presence of disease, Rice has seen some drawbacks at harvest.

“People talk about the wonderful benefit of plant health,” he said. “But it tends to add another point or two of moisture at harvest. That means your corn is wetter. But maybe it gives you a little better stalk quality late season.”