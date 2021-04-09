Production at crossroads as processing lags

The conversation on the future of industrial hemp frequently segues into a discussion about chicken and eggs. But it’s not about poultry; it’s about the supply chain.

“Right now, that’s the issue — the chicken and the egg,” said Chris Berry, chief operating officer of the Illinois Hemp Growers Association.

The biggest barrier is the lack of processing facilities that convert raw hemp plants into fiber and other useful materials.

Hemp has long been touted as a viable alternative for synthetic materials, and for good reason. It has multiple qualities that fit that purpose, is environmentally friendly and requires little adjustment for farmers already growing row crops.

Hemp — a variety of cannabis sativa and a non-narcotic cousin of marijuana — has three basic uses. Its flowers are used to make cannabinoids such as CBD oil for pain relief and other medicinal properties. Its seed is a nutritious food product. And its fibers can be used for both woven and unwoven materials with myriad uses.

Fiber focus

The latter may hold the most promise, but also carries the biggest challenges. Farmers are loath to grow the crop without a ready market, and manufacturers are hesitant to construct processing facilities without guaranteed supply.

“I think fiber is the greatest industrial opportunity for hemp,” said Bill Hilliard, who has been involved in hemp production in Kentucky for years. “Fiber applications are very broad.”

Hilliard worked for Atalo Holdings, a hemp processor that went bankrupt in March 2020. The company’s assets were purchased by AVF Solutions (doing business as Entoura). Entoura plans to continue Atalo’s work in developing markets for industrial hemp while also producing hemp for oil and animal feed.