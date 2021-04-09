Production at crossroads as processing lags

The conversation on the future of industrial hemp frequently segues into a discussion about chicken and eggs. But it’s not about poultry; it’s about the supply chain.
“Right now, that’s the issue — the chicken and the egg,” said Chris Berry, chief operating officer of the Illinois Hemp Growers Association.
The biggest barrier is the lack of processing facilities that convert raw hemp plants into fiber and other useful materials.
Hemp has long been touted as a viable alternative for synthetic materials, and for good reason. It has multiple qualities that fit that purpose, is environmentally friendly and requires little adjustment for farmers already growing row crops.
Hemp — a variety of cannabis sativa and a non-narcotic cousin of marijuana — has three basic uses. Its flowers are used to make cannabinoids such as CBD oil for pain relief and other medicinal properties. Its seed is a nutritious food product. And its fibers can be used for both woven and unwoven materials with myriad uses.
Fiber focus
The latter may hold the most promise, but also carries the biggest challenges. Farmers are loath to grow the crop without a ready market, and manufacturers are hesitant to construct processing facilities without guaranteed supply.
“I think fiber is the greatest industrial opportunity for hemp,” said Bill Hilliard, who has been involved in hemp production in Kentucky for years. “Fiber applications are very broad.”
Hilliard worked for Atalo Holdings, a hemp processor that went bankrupt in March 2020. The company’s assets were purchased by AVF Solutions (doing business as Entoura). Entoura plans to continue Atalo’s work in developing markets for industrial hemp while also producing hemp for oil and animal feed.
“I think industrial hemp is here to stay,” Hilliard said. “Compounds absolutely have a place in the marketplace. It’s a matter of sorting out sales channels.”
The CBD craze pulled many entrepreneurs into the oil market in Illinois after the state legalized hemp production. Despite the heavy dose of regulations, many growers invested in production of the crop. Hemp produced for oil is a labor-intensive proposition, more like a vegetable or fruit crop, and usually on small acreage. However, the market for CBD oil nationally exploded and has become flooded with product.
“It seems like everybody and his brother wanted to jump in,” said Gary Knecht of Omni Ventures, an Illinois-based farmer organization committed to alternative crop production. The group has looked at hemp and similar plants such as kenaf for 15 years.
He is convinced there is a market for hemp fiber.
“When we get the market established, it’s still the best option,” Knecht said.
He and his colleagues always had reservations about the “oil boom.”
“We were concerned all along. The market was saturated in CBDs,” he said. “It’s sad and depressing the way all these people jumped in, produced all this product and can’t get rid of it. It put a sour taste in their mouths. We’re still sitting on the sidelines and waiting to see if we can get some markets on the fiber side of it.”
A lack of processing is only one barrier. Rising corn and soybean prices have turned many farmers away from experimenting with an unproven crop.
“That’s going to deter a lot of people,” Knecht said. “They’re better off with corn and beans, and wheat, even.”
Green future
Still, industrial hemp has many qualities that have not gone unnoticed. It can be grown in abundance on marginal land, and requires few inputs, such as nitrogen. And it can replace many synthetic materials made from petrochemicals.
A move nationally toward a greener future may help speed efforts to develop the hemp industry. Berry said one potential application is binding cords for erosion-control blankets used in highway construction. With the push for more spending on infrastructure, that could boost production.
The blankets are made of straw bound by petroleum-based synthetic twine. Hemp fibers could replace that product, according to Berry.
“Right now they are importing erosion control blankets mostly from Nebraska,” he said. “A lot of the straw is coming out of Nebraska, with plastic netting. That plastic netting has got to go. It’s a pretty good opportunity for
Illinois. It’s almost like trellis netting that you grow plants with.
“Specifically, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources have deadlines coming up where they need to switch over non-biodegradable materials. Things like that are going to push the industry.”
Despite the uphill battle, hemp proponents strongly believe that industrial production of fiber will someday realize its manufacturing potential.
Like others, Hilliard believes the fiber market is destined to evolve, but will likely not mature for five to 10 years.
Knecht is also bullish on hemp’s future.
“I still believe that it’s going to be a great opportunity down the road a few years,” he said. “We’re going to see more manufacturing. With the growth of the environmental movement, that factor could help as far as hemp being environmentally friendly.”